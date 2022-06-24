NAB LEAGUE: Pioneers eye second win of the season

The Bendigo Pioneers have the opportunity to claim a big scalp when they face fifth-placed Tasmania in round 11 of the NAB League.
The 12th-placed Pioneers welcome back several experienced players and will blood three first-gamers for the game at Highgate Recreation reserve in Melbourne on Sunday.
Ethan Featherby (Strathfieldsaye), Riley Mulquiny (Strathfieldsaye) and Ollie Watt (Kyabram) will make their NAB League debut.
"Ethan is a 19-year-old, who has had some shoulder troubles which is why he's a later debutant,'' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"Riley is a 17-year-old and Ollie is an 18-year-old, who have earned their chances at this level."
The in-form Harley Reid is out of the side because of national championships commitments.
Also on the sidelines are experienced quintet Jason Gillbee and Noah Long (national titles), Hugh Hamilton and Michael Kiraly (injured) and Bode Stevens (VFL). Skipper Harvey Gallagher, big man Jed Brereton and midfielders Charlie Barnett and Max Dow return to add some experience to the Pioneers' side.
The revolving door at the selection table is nothing new for the Pioneers.
"It's hard on the players to get some continuity when there's so many changes every week,'' O'Bree said.
"We're in an area of the draw where we have two weeks on, one week off, which makes it hard for the team to get some continuity."
O'Bree said Tasmania had proven to be one of the toughest tests in NAB League.
"I think Tassie has four players away with the Allies at the nationals, but they'll still be very hard to beat,'' he said.
"They were a very good team last year and they play a really competitive brand of footy, particularly physically.
"It will be a really good challenge for our team, particularly the younger players."
PIONEERS TEAM:
B: O. Watt, N. Dignan, R. Murphy . Hb: H. Gallagher, J. Brereton, M. Gordon . C: O. Poole, P. Kuma, S. McKay. Hf: B. Cain, E. Pearce, S. O'Shannessy. F: R. Mulquiny, E. Featherby, P. Kelly. R: J. Nihill, C. Barnett, M. Dow. Inter: C. Anderson, O. Smartt, C. Hillier, T. Poyser, B. Meade. Emerg: Z. Tickell, J. Denahy.
