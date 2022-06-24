Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

NAB LEAGUE: Pioneers eye second win of the season

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:59am, first published 5:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK ON DECK: Bendigo Pioneers midfielder Max Dow.

The Bendigo Pioneers have the opportunity to claim a big scalp when they face fifth-placed Tasmania in round 11 of the NAB League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.