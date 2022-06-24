LVFNL netball: Panthers, Mean Machine on collision course

MARONG will be aiming for a steadying win, while Bridgewater will be eyeing its first top-five scalp when they clash in round 11 of LVFNL netball on Saturday.
With the top five all but the set, the battle for the one likely remaining double chance is on in earnest, with Mitiamo (currently third) and Marong the most obvious candidates.
A combination of losses in their last two games and weeks off has led to the injury-hit Panthers slipping from top spot to fourth on the ladder.
Their clash against Bridgewater serves as a chance to turn their form around ahead of another crucial match next week against Mitiamo.
A 20-goal loss to Maiden Gully YCW last week was costly on two fronts.
Not only did the Panthers drop from third, but they lost Kim Dalton to a season-ending knee injury, on top of an earlier week injury to Bridget Willox.
Despite the defeat, Panthers coach Bianca Garton said her team had taken some positives away from the game.
"We had good patches of play; we won the second quarter and the third quarter wasn't too bad," she said.
"It was probably just the first and the last where we were well beaten.
"Britt (Hercus) shot at 90 per cent in the first half of the game, so she was on fire, but in the end, we probably just didn't get enough ball down into our attack end to impact on the scoreboard."
Garton is expecting a tough and tight contest against the Mean Machine, who have had plenty of their own injury and illness woes, and have only once put their full team on the court this season.
This is their chance to beat a top-five opponent, after coming close against both Calivil United (two goals) and Mitiamo (five) in the first half of the season.
Nine goals separated the teams in the earlier season contest, won by Marong.
In other games, Calivil United returns to action after a weekend off for its A-graders against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, while Mitiamo hosts Newbridge, with the Maroons also coming off a bye.
The Superoos signalled they were ready for a big second half of the season following an 84-23 victory last week over the Bears.
Pyramid Hill and Maiden Gully YCW have byes.
