LVFNL netball: Panthers, Mean Machine on collision course

By Kieran Iles
June 24 2022 - 12:30am
ON THE REBOUND: Marong's Brittany Shannon sends the Panthers into attack against Maiden Gully YCW last week. Picture: ADAM BOURKE

MARONG will be aiming for a steadying win, while Bridgewater will be eyeing its first top-five scalp when they clash in round 11 of LVFNL netball on Saturday.

