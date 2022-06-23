HDFNL netball: Demons find their groove as battle below rages on

GUARANTEED of yet another finals campaign, White Hills coach Lauren Bowles says she could not be much happier with how her team's season is tracking.
The Demons, who make the short trek to Atkins Street to play North Bendigo this Saturday, will head into round 12 with a brilliant 9-1 record.
Their only blemish was a creditable seven-goal loss to unbeaten Elmore in round five.
Importantly, in a season where all sporting teams have been hit hard by COVID, influenza and other ailments, the Demons are starting to look increasingly settled for a team that boasts several newcomers from last season.
Among them, the versatile Zoe Kennedy and Tegan Elliston (both from the LVFNL) and defender Rhiana Broadbent, who came across from this weekend's opponent North Bendigo, are enjoying wonderful seasons.
Fresh from a surprising 39-goal win over finals aspirant Mount Pleasant, which followed a big victory over another team with finals ambitions in Lockington-Bamawm United, Bowles is rapt with how the season is shaping.
"Having worked our way into a nice position on the ladder, and having dropped only one game, we are aiming to keep that spot," she said.
"Our aim from now on is to up the ante against Elmore and every other team so that we remain strong in this competition.
"Not that people have doubted us, but we've definitely been flying under the radar this season.
"People say we are not the White Hills of the past, but to me, we are a new side that, in time, has come together nicely.
"I think in the last four or five weeks we have played some really beautiful netball.
"There are some really good teams out there - Elmore is an absolute standout - but I feel we have been chipping away nicely and getting some really nice wins on the board."
Reflecting on last week's win over Mounts, which was led by top performances from hard-working defender Molly Johnston and midcourter Danni Wee-Hee, Bowles said 'not a lot went wrong'.
She is expecting a strong response from the Bulldogs on their home court following a big loss to Elmore last week.
"They will be setting some goals of their own no doubt, being only a couple of games off fifth," she said.
In other games, Mount Pleasant and Heathcote clash at Toolleen, with both teams coming off losses, and Lockington-Bamawm United hosts Leitchville-Gunbower.
The Blues fell to fourth spot after last week's loss to White Hills, but would regain third with a win over the Saints, who similarly dropped a spot to sixth following a defeat against LBU.
Huntly has the bye.
*Elmore and Colbinabbin's round 12 clash was played as a standalone contest on April 2, with the Bloods emerging victorious 55-41.
