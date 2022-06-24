THE Minerals Council of Australia has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of a mining industry employee who passed away at the Fosterville gold mine east of Bendigo on Wednesday.
MCA chief executive Tania Constable said the industry's core value and commitment was the safety, health and psychological wellbeing of its workforce.
"The industry is committed to eliminating fatalities, injuries and occupational illnesses, with a strong focus on building and sustaining respectful workplaces," she said.
"Every individual, regardless of where they work, who they work for, how they are employed, or the tasks they undertake expects the same high standard of workplace safety, health and wellbeing."
No details into the cause of the man's death have been provided. Police and WorkSafe inspectors attended the scene on Wednesday.
