Minerals Council of Australia mourns miner's death at Fosterville

Updated June 24 2022 - 5:02am, first published 3:30am
Picture: Google Maps

THE Minerals Council of Australia has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of a mining industry employee who passed away at the Fosterville gold mine east of Bendigo on Wednesday.

Local News

