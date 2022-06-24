Reds, Eagles in pivotal clash on pitch in fight for women's championship

SPRING Gully United and La Trobe University will be battling for a pivotal three points in the Central Victorian League 1 Women's championship race on Sunday.
The Reds and Eagles are locked in a four-way fight for the women's championship, with those two teams, plus Strathfieldsaye Colts United, all on 16 points and Shepparton United one game back on 13 heading into round nine.
Spring Gully United and reigning champions La Trobe University played out the only nil-all draw of the season so far when they first met in round four, with their return battle at Stanley Avenue from 11am on Sunday.
In other games on Sunday Shepparton United hosts Eaglehawk at McEwen Reserve and ladder-leader Strathfieldsaye Colts United is at home to Strathdale.
All games start at 11am.
Meanwhile, the pick of the games in round 11 of the Central Victorian League 1 men's competition is the tussle between Strathdale (5th) and Shepparton United (3rd).
Strathdale will be determined to get back on the winner's list having split its past four games with two losses and two draws, while Shepparton United has strung together three victories in a row in which it has outscored its opponents 18-3.
Men's round 11 draw - Strathdale v Shepparton United (5pm Saturday), La Trobe University v Eaglehawk (6pm Saturday), Shepparton South v Spring Gully (3pm Sunday), Golden City v Epsom (3pm Sunday), Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Tatura (3pm Sunday).
