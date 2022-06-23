Bendigo Advertiser

LAWN BOWLS: Wilson wins Australian Open men's pairs title on Gold Coast

Updated June 23 2022 - 7:10am, first published 4:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENT ON THE GREEN: Aaron Wilson has added the Australian Open men's pairs title with Ben Twist to his outstanding lawn bowls resume.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.