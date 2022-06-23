LAWN BOWLS: Wilson wins Australian Open men's pairs title on Gold Coast

BENDIGO lawn bowler Aaron Wilson has warmed up for the upcoming Commonwealth Games by winning the men's pairs final at the Australian Open on Thursday.
Advertisement
Wilson teamed with New South Wales' Ben Twist to take out the title on the Gold Coast. Wilson and Twist recorded a 19-17 victory over Ben Winther and Brett Spurr in the final.
The two-shot victory capped a dominant tournament for the pair, who overall won their seven games a combined 142-84.
Wilson and Twist's path to the title:
Round 1 - def Nath Schiavello/Ron Schofield 21-9.
Round 2 - def Gary Pearson/Cohen Litfin 21-14.
Round 3 - def Bernie Melville/Raymond Pearse 19-13.
Round 4 - def Steve Gliddon/Steve Gaffney 18-11.
Quarter-final - def Barrie Lester/Corey Wedlock 22-9.
Semi-final - def Wayne Hutson/Matthew Lucas 22-11.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.