Runners tackle Ekiden relays

EKIDEN relays feature in this Saturday's fourth round of Athletics Victoria's cross-country series racing at St Anne's Winery in Myrniong.
After brilliant runs to be number one in the men's premier division at Jells Park, St Anne's Winery in Big Hill, and at Langwarrin's Cruden Farm, Bendigo Bats will be striving to keep the winning run rolling.
An in-form Bats' line-up includes Andy Buchanan, Nathan Stoate and Brady Threlfall.
They were first, fourth and sixth in the 12km at Cruden Farm in times of 36.12, 37.41 and 37.54.
The line-up which reigned supreme in the teams contest at Cruden Farm included Matt Buckell, 38.39; Bryan Keely, 40.06; and Glenn McMillan, 40.32.
Alice McMillan, Vanessa Bull and Juliet Heahleah were the number one team in women's division four at Cruden Farm.
Under the Ekiden relay format, teams of six will contest the 38.2km event for premier and division two men.
Leg distances are 8.8km, 8km, 7km, 6.1km, 4.7km, and 3.6km.
Division seven men will race 27.6km.
The 40-plus men and under-20 men will complete a 21.9km trek as the 50-plus, 60-plus and under-18 men race the 18.8km distance.
Under-16 boys will contest a 16.7km relay.
Bendigo will also feature in the division four women's race of 18.8km in which leg distances are 8km, 6.1km and 4.7km.
Other distances are 18.8km for 40-plus and under-20 women, 16.3km for 50-plus, 16.7km for under-18 and under-16, and 14.4km for the under-14 girls' teams.
Bendigo will contest men's premier, four and seven, and field two under-18 boys line-ups.
In the women's events, Bendigo will be represented in division four, under-20 and under-16.
Racing at St Anne's Winery in Myrniong, about 10km from Ballan, will start at 12.30pm.
The 10-round XCR includes road relays at Sandown, XC championships at Bundoora, and road racing at Lake Wendouree.
