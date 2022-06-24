Time to shine as CVFLW finals approach | R11 Preview

There's only eight regular rounds left to play in the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's season.
This weekend's round 11 will see the top-two ladder leaders in Castlemaine and Golden Square with the bye, but three action-packed games are still on the cards.
Advertisement
There's no doubt this will be another tough match for North Bendigo who are still yet to score a win this season.
The Bulldogs are still reeling after last week's 180-point loss to Golden Square and will need to dig deep to avoid another blowout match when they meet Eaglehawk.
Hawks are looking to continue their climb up the ladder to within the top-four as finals are fast approaching.
Bulldogs: 8th, 0-8. R10: def by Golden Square 27.18 (180) to 0.0 (0)
Hawks: 5th, 4-4. R10: def Strathfieldsaye 20.15 (135) to 0.0 (0)
First met: R1 Hawks def Bulldogs 21.20 (146) to 0.0 (0)
The Tigers and Blues are still yet to meet this season after their first scheduled match in the opening round was decided via forfeit.
Tigers have so far played a steady season, with their only real major losses coming from both Golden Square and Castlemaine, and will look to take command of the Blues on their home turf on Sunday.
Blues only win this year came in round six when they defeated North Bendigo, however, if numbers are strong this week they will be primed to put up a challenging four quarters against the Tigers.
Tigers: 4th, 5-3. R10 def by Castlemaine 14.12 (96) to 1.1 (7)
Blues: 7th, 1-6. R10 def by Thunder 32.9 (201) to 0.0 (0)
First met: R1 Tigers def Blues via forfeit
Thunder will look to take charge of the Storm to score straightforward points to secure themselves within the top-four.
Meanwhile, the Storm are determined to score some wins late in the season in order book in a finals appearance.
Storm: 6th, 2-6. R10 def by Eaglehawk 20.15 (135) to 0.0 (0)
Thunder: 3rd, 5-3. R10 def Kerang 32.9 (21) to 0.0 (0)
First met: R1 Thunder def Storm 22.14 (146) to 0.0 (0)
Advertisement
Sport news
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.