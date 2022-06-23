Suicide prevention in rural areas the focus of upcoming forum

Preventing suicide in rural areas will be the focus of a forum in the Loddon Shire later this year.
Registrations for the Loddon Healthy Minds Network 2022 Suicide Prevention Forum (SPF22) will open from Friday, July 1.
The forum, which will be held on Thursday, October 20 in Inglewood, will focus on suicide prevention strategies that work in rural areas.
A number of experts and speakers will present at the forum, giving insights into solutions and strategies to address rural mental health.
This includes renowned mental health speaker, author and radio broadcaster Craig Hamilton.
Mr Hamilton, who was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder in 2000, is one of Australia's most high-profile speakers regarding mental health and wellbeing.
A range of guest presenters will also speak at SPF22, providing strategies that practitioners, service providers, community members and volunteers alike will be able to put to immediate use in service and/or their community.
Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub said looking out for each other in local communities continued to be a critical action people could take.
"As highlighted by the Loddon Healthy Minds Network, suicide prevention is everyone's business," Cr Straub said.
"This forum comes at a moment in time where mental health, including among our rural communities, is a crucial focal point.
"Given the impacts of the past two years, and the continued effects we're seeing in our community, helping ensure the wellbeing of our fellow community members is vital.
"I encourage everyone in our region who is concerned about mental health in rural communities, be it through their work, volunteering capacity or as a community member, to attend the forum."
Early bird discount tickets for SPF22 will apply for registrations for the entire month of July.
There is also a limited amount of free tickets for Loddon region community members and volunteers.
Community members and volunteers are asked to call Vicki at Loddon Shire Council on 5494 1230 to register for these limited free tickets.
The forum will be held at the Inglewood Community Hub on Thursday, October 20 from 9am to 3.30pm.
For more information about the SPF22, and to register for tickets from July 1, please visit www.loddonhealthyminds.com.au/suicide-prevention-forum
For support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.
