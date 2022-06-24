Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place.
Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online.
For more information about placing a notice, please contact us at:
DANCING WITH ELVIS
Join in for a special 'Elvis Theme Night' dance, hosted by the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
There will be music from CD's and admission is $7.
Please bring a plate of supper to share.
Themed dress ups welcome.
All inquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, June 25, 7.30pm to 11pm.
PROBUS CLUB OF WHITE HILLS
Retired and looking for something to do? Maybe becoming part of the Probus Club of White Hills is for you.
Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month, from 10am to about noon.
The next meeting is Tuesday, June 28 and will include special guest speaker, Georgie Redmond.
Her topic will be Your Heart Matters. What you learn could save your life, or that of someone else.
For those who wish to stay on, an Ambulance Victoria representative will demonstrate CPR and how to use a defibrillator.
Some of the other activities on different days include craft, going to the movies or to a show, having 'coffee and cake', coach outings, walking, or bike riding for a short distance in a leisurely fashion.
Contact Glenys for more information on 0438 323 454.
Where: White Hills Sports Complex, Scott Street, White Hills.
When: Tuesday, June 28, 10am to noon.
WALK UP FUNDRAISER
Join in for Peter Sheahan's Walk Up in another entertaining fundraising event.
All door proceeds will go towards Phoenix FM Radio Family and Friends Day, full of fun and laughter.
There will be performances by John K, Peter Sheahan, Leigh Bice, Norm Whitton, Terry Andison, John Robins, Floreena Forbes, Graham Hall, Evelyn Sheahan, Bendigo Bill, John Tehan, Olive Bice OAM, Ken Jones, Debbie Penhall, Ken Bice and Dee Heart.
There will also be all kinds of music, poetry, yarns and a raffle.
$10 per person.
Walk up artists are welcome, please register at 12.30pm.
For table bookings, phone Peter on 0400 076 634 or 0407 059 480, for meal bookings, phone 5443 8166. Meals are between noon and 2pm and 5.30pm to 9pm.
Where: All Season's Hotel, 171-183 McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, June 26, from 1pm.
WRITERS COUNCIL
Bendigo Writers Council's monthly workshop will explore one of the most important features of modern writing: show, don't tell.
Karen Turner, an award-winning published author of short stories and three novels, will host.
Please bring pen and paper and be inspired, cost is $5.
Hot supper provided.
For further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Library Activity Room 1, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, June 29, 7pm to 9pm.
GLOW AFTER DARK
Sounds and lights will take over Rosalind Park for an event launched as part of the City of Greater Bendigo's 2022 Winter Events program.
GLOW - Bendigo After Dark will run for three weeks and will build on Awaken, an event that was held last year in the park.
This event will feature colours, light, movement, performers and sounds.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, July 17, Sunday to Thursday, various times.
FUNDRAISER MORNING TEA - RSVP
The Intensive Care Auxiliary, Bendigo Health is holding a fundraising Devonshire Morning Tea on Monday, 4th July, 2022.
Bookings are essential.
Entry is $10 and a raffle will be held.
All are welcome.
Bookings to Beth on 0429 011 447 - RSVP by Monday, June 27, 2022.
Where: The Borough Club, Eaglehawk.
When: Monday, July 4, commencing at 10.30am.
RAINBOW WRITERS WORKSHOP
Hosted by Castlemaine Community House and Castlemaine Health, with the assistance of Mount Alexander Shire Community Grants program, this event is a free creative writing course aimed at aspiring LGBTQIA+ writers.
Running each Saturday until August 6, this writing masterclass will provide writers the chance to hone their storytelling skills, using their life experiences to inspire fiction, script writing, creative non-fiction and memoir.
Rainbow Writers will be taught by Karen Corbett, a former creative writing teacher at the Victorian College of the Arts and Melbourne University and Cathy Samsury, a retired creative writing and English teacher for VCE students.
The course will also teach skills and techniques to overcome writer's block and avoid the curse of the flashing cursor.
This workshop is free to participants, but places are limited. For more information, click here.
No experience is necessary.
Where: Online course.
When: Saturdays, until August 6, 11am to 12.30pm.
DOCUMENTARY FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Documentary Festival is back in July with in-cinema and digital experiences on offer.
This event will feature eight selected feature-length documentary films, discussion panels, a party and satellite events.
For full program, further information and tickets, click here.
Where: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine.
When: Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3.
GOTHIC FESTIVAL
Held on the first weekend in July, Goldfields Gothic: A Festival of Dark Ideas is a series of events themed around celebrating the dark side of the goldfields.
From the 1950s onwards, the Victorian goldfields were home to brave miners, spiritualists, secret societies, bushrangers, ghost-hoaxers and murderers.
Inspired by the stories of the past, the festival aims to showcase the dark side of the goldfields in all its gruesome glory.
This event will feature events from goth burlesque to ghost tours.
Come dressed in your blackest finery and experience the dark side of winter in Maldon.
Where: Various locations throughout Maldon.
When: Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3.
SHOWGROUNDS MARKET
The Showgrounds Market is open every Sunday.
This weekly market features fresh produce, lots of food and coffee stalls, plants, clothing, furniture, crafts, gifts and much more.
For more information, please see the Facebook page here.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, June 26, 8.30am to 2pm.
ARTISTS MARKET
Head to Castlemaine this weekend for the Artists Market, where artisans will be ready to showcase their works.
There will be woodwork, artwork, ceramics, handmade clothing, children's clothing, children's toys, metalwork, jewellery, homewares and much more.
Where: Western Reserve, Forest Street, Castlemaine.
When: Sunday, June 26, 10am to 3pm.
COMMUNITY MARKET
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
GALLERIES, ART AND PERFORMANCES
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
FROM FIBRE TO FABRIC AND BEYOND
From Fibre to Fabric and Beyond is an exhibition-demonstration combination that shows how natural fibre is used to create a range of fabric types for various purposes.
The Newstead Spinners Group welcomes all to attend these demonstrations which will include fibre preparation, spinning, dyeing, felting and weaving all done by members of the group.
The group began about 45 years ago as a gathering of those interested in fibre craft.
For more information about these exhibitions, demonstrations and the group, email: info@newsteadartshub.org
Gold coin donation entry.
Where: Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street, Newstead.
When: Until Sunday, June 26.
ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND
Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley.
One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound.
This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star.
This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more.
Ticket prices: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets are available at $75.
For more information and to book, click here.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm.
LAND AND SKY
Ceramic artist Ri Van Veen will be featuring Raku artworks in an exhibition at the CLAD gallery.
The exhibition Land and Sky was opened by Cr Rod Fyffe OAM and will run until June 26.
Ri Van Veen was the inaugural recipient of the Bendigo Art Gallery James and Greta Smyth Travel Grant and is looking forward to exhibiting in Bendigo.
Where: Bendigo Pottery - CLAD Gallery, Midland Highway, Epsom.
When: Until Sunday, June 26.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
BENDIGO QUEER FILM FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Queer Film Festival (BQFF) is in its 18th year and is proud to be one of the regional centres hosting its own queer film festival.
The BQFF provides opportunities to LGBTIQA+ people living in the region, showcasing queer talent.
For more information and tickets, please email: tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au or phone 5434 6060 or click here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Friday to Sunday, July 15 to 17.
