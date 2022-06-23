Reducing the over 55's membership fees for the Echuca War Memorial Aquatic Centre in response to a number of budget submissions.

Updating the rates table after receiving certification from the Victorian Valuer General for the 2022 general property valuation. This resulted in a reduction in the rate in the dollar from the proposed budget.

Updating the total rate revenue to correct an error from the annualisation of supplementary rates, resulting in a reduction of rate revenue by $2.8 million.

An increase of $350,000 in the Financial Assistance Grant income after recent advice from the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions.

Updating the fees and charges to include the adopted fees for the Aerodrome, and the Echuca Murray River moorings.