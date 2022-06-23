CAMPASPE Shire says it is determined to continue delivering services for the region, despite new state government rates laws restricting its income.
The shire's 2022-20223 budget outlines the broad range of services the council will continue to provide from road construction and maintenance to providing leisure and recreation facilities.
Following the Victorian Ombudsman's investigation into how local councils responded to ratepayers in financial hardship, the state government imposed a rates cap on all local councils.
Campaspe Shire's rates increases have been capped at 1.75 per cent.
In the budget statement mayor Christine Weller said the caps meant the council had to carefully revise its spending.
"With the ongoing adherence to the state government's fair go rates policy, financial sustainability will continue to be front of mind for council, our focus will be on continually reviewing services and assets, with an equal focus on productivity and efficiency," the statement reads.
"Despite the financial challenge this poses, council is determined to maintain current services, while working within the cap."
The $82.2 million provides for a capital works program of $41.4 million and delivers an operating deficit of $829,000 to continue the delivery of the 100 plus services and programs provided across the shire.
The proposed budget was released in April for community feedback, with submissions closing late May.
"We received 18 submissions to the proposed budget, with four residents electing to speak at the submission hearing of 1 June," Ms Weller said.
"This allowed councillors to gain a further understanding and ask questions as needed.
"All submitters will now be provided with a written response to the issue raised in their submission."
In adopting the budget a number of amendments were made, including:
The adopted budget details the 56 projects in the $41.4 million capital works program, plus as additional 16 projects totalling $4.7 million carried forward, some of which are being completed across multiple years.
The budget also details fees and charges across all service areas.
Key areas of expenditure in the capital program include:
The 2022-23 budget document is available on council's website.
