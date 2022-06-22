Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bet Bet trainer Ray Cross notches a Melton first

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 22 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MEMORABLE NIGHT: Anthony Butt steers Jessicas Story to victory at Tabcorp Park Melton last week, giving trainer Ray Cross the first leg of a winning double on the night. Picture: STUART McCORMICK

BET Bet trainer Ray Cross has seen and done plenty in a lifetime's worth of involvement in harness racing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.