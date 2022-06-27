WHEN Maldon friends Paul Kooperman and Valentina Tansley set up their Goldfields Gothic Festival of Dark Ideas they were aiming to start with a few events - but now they are bringing at least 1500 people to their small town.
The friends came up with the idea as part of COVID-recovery for Maldon, and locals and visitors alike have got behind it ahead of the early July event. Non-goths may struggle to find black attire however, as the local op shop has reportedly run out of anything in a darker hue.
Advertisement
READ MORE
"A few days of accommodations is completely booked out and it's hard to get a booking for a restaurant over that weekend," Mr Kooperman said.
"We're still encouraging people to come obviously, but we know that many people are already attending because [many] events are sold out."
But don't despair if you have not booked your spot - there will be plenty of activities for the whole family to attend on July 1 to 3.
"We wanted to have something very family friendly as well so we focussed on many events that are free and also that families can attend," Mr Kooperman said.
"For instance, a picnic in the park which is a free event, which was fantastic and No Lights No Lycra are doing an event - dancing in the dark which will be good for kids and families."
Younger goths and their families can be delighted by a live performance from ethereal electro-folk band Dandelion Wine, a drawing class for mini-goths, a croquet session, a hearse showcase and some spooky exhibitions, while there are a range of other activities for more mature audiences.
READ MORE
"Maldon Goldfields has incredible historical interest, Gothic architecture and ghost stories and just lots of things that could fall into that umbrella," Mr Kooperman said.
"And we called it Goldfields Gothic Festival of Dark Ideas because dark ideas aren't often talked about or explored in any event, really so we thought that's an avenue to bring different authors and different conversations through an event."
The popularity of the festival - which has left many of the author events sold out - has surprised Mr Kooperman and Ms Tansley, who both share a passion for Gothic culture and fashion.
"We're surprised by the Gothic section of society in Melbourne and Victoria who have really embraced it," Mr Kooperman said.
"A lot of goths from Melbourne and Victoria are attending, they're volunteering, they came to our media shoot a couple of weeks ago, so they're fully involved and sharing it to the point where actually they've initiated their own events.
"But equally, you don't have to be a goth to attend or be interested in it because I think it'll just be visually very different and very interesting.
"There's very tame events that anyone can participate in so it's not scary and it's safe for anyone to attend."
Advertisement
More information about the fun activities in store can be found here: goldfieldsgothic.com/program/
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.