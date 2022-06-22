Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Castlemaine outdoor dining here to stay

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
June 22 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AL FRESCO: Fresh air dining is here to stay in Castlemaine as the council invests more in outdoor furniture. Picture: FILE

MOUNT Alexander Shire's investment in outdoor dining is here to stay, as the council begins the installation and repair of new and used picnic benches, tables and planter boxes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.