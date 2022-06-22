Castlemaine outdoor dining here to stay

MOUNT Alexander Shire's investment in outdoor dining is here to stay, as the council begins the installation and repair of new and used picnic benches, tables and planter boxes.
The council is partnering with the Castlemaine and Newstead Men's Sheds, and the Salvage Yard to revitalise elected outdoor areas under the umbrella of two projects that aim to support local businesses by expanding their outdoor spaces for trading.
Advertisement
The Castlemaine Men's Shed will be cleaning, sanding, painting and repairing benches in the Castlemaine CBD in the coming weeks.
Some of the furniture may be temporarily relocated while works take place and will be returned when they are complete.
The Newstead Men's Shed and the Salvage Yard will be working to add colour to local streets by installing planter boxes, seats, picnic tables and benches throughout the shire. The semi-permanent furniture will be available to both the public and patrons of local businesses, and will be available for use in different spaces in the future.
The installations are in response to direct requests from local businesses who required assistance trading outdoors following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
READ MORE
Mount Alexander Shire's economy and culture manager Merryn Tinkler said she was happy to see the outdoor spaces come to life.
"Our local businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 restrictions so it's great to be able to support them through this project," said Ms Tinkler.
"We know that not every business has an outdoor area, so we're glad to be able to continue to make space for people to gather in a safe environment on our streets.
"We're excited to be collaborating with local groups and businesses, and we're proud of the resilience our community has shown over the last two years."
Both projects are part of the second stage in the council's making space initiative that began in 2021, and has included projects such as the Castlemaine Village Square, the revitalisation of Maldon's Old Bank Corner and street furniture across the shire.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.