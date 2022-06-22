EAGLEHAWK centenarian Peg King has seen a lot in her 105 years, and she celebrated her most recent birthday on Tuesday surrounded by multiple generations of her family.
While she has always been a "quiet, little lady" and "a real homebody" in the words of her daughter Bev Willman, she has thrived at Joan Pinder Nursing Home for four-and-a-half years, having previously lived independently in her marital home until the age of 100.
Peg, short for Margaret, was born in Eaglehawk in 1917, the sixth of eight children, five girls and three boys.
Now the last remaining of that family, Peg is surrounded by further generations of her family with five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
It's a terrific legacy for the mother of two - son John and daughter Bev - and wife of the late Jack King, another lifelong Eaglehawk resident.
Prior to her marriage, Peg worked at Hanro Knitting Mills and her daughter Bev said she also loved going to dances.
"She then became a housewife as a lot of them did back then," Ms Willman said.
But her love of dancing remained.
"She used to love to waltz around the loungeroom when they [the grandchildren] were young, not so much the great-grandchildren because she was a lot older," Ms Willman said.
"The great-grandchildren call her "other nan" and she's so tiny they tower over her.
"Most of them do anyway, as they do me."
Peg usually gives the perception that she doesn't like a fuss, but Ms Willman said "deep down, I think she quite likes it".
Ms Willman said her mother was "very, very happy" to be taken out for lunch for her special day, alongside Ms Willman's daughter and daughter-in-law as well as four of Peg's great-grandchildren.
Peg followed up the outing with a party and cake with the nursing home residents and staff, as well as a game of bingo.
The family will all get together to celebrate Peg again on Saturday with a party in Huntly.
"She's been a fairly quiet sort of lady most of her life, never driven a car," Ms Willman said.
"She walked everywhere or caught the tram to visit her sisters in Bendigo.
"She didn't join in very much (with activities) up until she moved into the home actually.
"Since she's been in at the home, she joins in with pretty much everything, which is lovely.
"She's very happy in the home and everybody's wonderful to her in there."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
