Fighting Miners halt the Melbourne Chargers

The Bendigo Fighting Miners put 15 tries on the board to keep the Melbourne Chargers scoreless during their round seven Rugby Victoria match at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
Miners headed into the match ready to roll after taking a win the week prior against Monash who forfeited their game due to low-player numbers.
Advertisement
Winning momentum against the Chargers was evident across all parts of the field - early brilliance from flanker Iowane Ratawake followed by a top performance by debutante Martin Maiai helped secure the 92-0 win.
There were tough displays across the mid-field from prop Grant Tooth and centre Jose Situlia who set up line-breaks for both Ratawake and Maiai, buoyed by points on the board by Matt Situlia and David Gudge.
There were moments when the Chargers were given several penalties at the breakdown after untidy work from the Miners, but they were unable to fully capitalise on the opportunities due to endless pressure from Matt Boyle.
Sport news:
Scorers: I Ratawake 4, D Gudge 3, M Maiai 3, M Situlia 2, T Tereu 1, J Maiai 1, D McDonald 1 tries; D McDonald 4, D Gudge 1, J Sheahan 1, J Fagavao 1.
The Miners' start to the season has been up and down after going through the first four rounds without a win, before taking the bye in round five, followed by the forfeited win against Monash in round six.
Despite going without a game for nearly two weeks, it didn't phase the Miners when they went up against the Chargers.
However, they will now face one of the biggest tests of the season this weekend for round eight.
They will host the undefeated ladder leaders in the Shepparton Bulls this Saturday at home at the EHRR.
The Bulls head into the match after a 15-15 draw last week to Northern, but will no doubt look to stake their claim on the league when they travel to Bendigo on Saturday.
Ladder:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.