Aladdin unleashes the magic on return

CHARLTON trainer Greg Norman is the first to admit things looked grim when Aladdin broke and missed the start by 20-metres on his home track on Monday.
But in the back of his mind he always knew the smart four-year-old and 2021 Group 3 South Australian Pacing Derby winner had class on his side.
So it was no surprise to see him storm down the outside in the home straight to snatch a dramatic victory after still being 20-metres behind the leader in the back straight.
It capped a stunning return to racing for the talented Aladdin, who was making his comeback after a 10-month absence.
"He got lucky - it was a bit stressful when he missed the start, but he got through it," Norman said.
"I thought we were in strife. It's hard to give them a big start these days and beat them, especially in your first start for 10 months.
"But we got the job done in the end.
"He is a nice horse. He did beat Bondi Lockdown when he won the SA Derby and beat him on his merits, so he can run a bit."
Norman said an obvious key on Monday was a '10 out of 10' drive by fellow Charltonian Ryan Sanderson.
"He didn't panic, he got him back pacing after the start and drove him perfectly after that," he said.
"He's a good driver. People forget how young he is; he's still only a kid (18-years-old). There's a lot of upside to him.
"The horses run for him and he's a very grounded."
A super season for Sanderson has resulted in 47 wins and 87 placings, putting him on track to easily eclipse last year's total of 64 wins and 107 placings.
Aladdin has proved an astute acquisition for the Cormack family, who purchased him just days before his win in the $200,000 Listed NZB Standardbred Harness Million 3YO Colts and Geldings Final in January last year.
The Sweet Lou/Pacing Delight gelding went onto race five more times in New Zealand before his arrival in Australia.
He has raced nine times since coming under the care of Norman for five wins, including first-up in the Mildura Guineas in April last year.
Monday's win put him within $939 of the $200,000 mark in earnings.
