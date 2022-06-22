BFNL: Positive outcome for Bulldogs' Owen; all the round 10 player stats

GISBORNE defender Jaidyn Owen is likely to miss just one BFNL game for the Bulldogs after being cleared of any major injury concern after last Saturday's game against Sandhurst.
Owen was stretchered from the ground in the third quarter and taken to the Bendigo Hospital after he was injured going for a mark deep in defence.
The game was halted for five minutes while Owen was attended to on the ground and then stretchered off the QEO.
"Fortunately, Jaidyn is really good. He came down to training last night and has been cleared of any structural damage," Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"He basically got a severe case of whiplash; he can resume work next week, so that's all good."
Owen will miss the Bulldogs' huge game against rivals Kyneton this Saturday, while the following week is a league general bye.
"He was in hospital until about 11.30pm last Saturday night, so he was sore and a lot of people were worried, but CT scans have come back all clear and there's obviously a huge sigh of relief with that," Waters said.
READ MORE: BFNL RD 10: Stats what I'm talkin' about
"He's really lucky and we're grateful for the work the Sandhurst and Gisborne trainers did with Jaidyn; it was really professionally done and a big tick for both clubs."
Owen has returned to Gisborne from Bacchus Marsh and has slotted in seamlessly into the Bulldogs' backline.
Owen is ranked No.5 in the BFNL for intercept marks with 30.
"He has been super for us and given us some great run and carry out of our backline," Waters said.
"He has been a real revelation for us in that back half after losing Jarrad Lynch (knee) at the start of the year."
The Bulldogs lost their first game of the season last Saturday when beaten by Sandhurst by 37 points.
The Dragons unleashed a burst of eight unanswered goals during the second half to run away with an impressive 15.8 (98) to 9.7 (61) victory.
The Bulldogs now confront a red-hot Kyneton that has won its past six games in what will be a Gardiner Reserve blockbuster.
MARKS
1. James Schischka (SS) 84
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 79
3. Ben Thompson (Eh) 76
4. Jake Thrum (GS) 75
5. Baxter Slater (Ss) 72
6. Tommy Horne (Cas) 70
7. Jack Reaper (Gis) 70
8. Nathan Horbury (SB) 70
9. Michael Herlihy (SB) 70
10. Jayden Burke (GS) 70
CONTESTED MARKS
1. Jayden Burke (GS) 31
2. Cobi Maxted (Sand) 30
3. Pat McKenna (Gis) 25
4. James Schischka (Ss) 23
5. Matt Thornton (Sand) 22
6. Guy Dickson (Kyn) 20
7. Tommy Horne (Cas) 19
8. Braidon Blake (Gis) 19
9. Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 18
10. Aiden Hare (Mb) 18
UNCONTESTED MARKS
1. Nathan Horbury (SB) 68
2. Jake Thrum (GS) 68
3. Michael Herlihy (SB) 67
4. Baxter Slater (Ss) 67
5. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 66
6. Ben Thompson (Eh) 62
7. Liam Latch (Mb) 61
8. Aiden Hare (Mb) 61
9. Oscar White (SB) 61
10. James Schischka (61)
INTERCEPT MARKS
1. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 37
2. Liam Ireland (Sand) 35
3. Jack Reaper (Gis) 35
4. Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 34
5. Jaidyn Owen (Gis) 30
6. Tannery Nally (Sand) 29
7. Jon Coe (GS) 29
8. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 26
9. Liam Spear (Gis) 26
10. Jackson Hood (Cas) 22
MARKS INSIDE 50
1. James Schischka (Ss) 46
2. Joel Brett (GS) 45
3. Jayden Burke (GS) 45
4. Pat McKenna (Gis) 44
5. Rhys Magin (Kyn) 41
6. Cobi Maxted (Sand) 30
7. Lachy Wilson (KF) 28
8. Matt Thornton (Sand) 27
9. Kaiden Antonowicz (SB) 26
10. Lachlan Sharp (Ss) 24
MARKS I50 - SHALLOW
1. Rhys Magin (Kyn) 34
2. Joel Brett (GS) 27
3. James Schischka (Ss) 26
4. Pat McKenna (Gis) 22
5. Jayden Burke (GS) 18
6. Kaiden Antonowicz (SB) 17
7. Lachlan Sharp (Ss) 17
8. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 17
9. Brock Harvey (SB) 15
10. Kallen Geary (Ss) 15
MARKS I50 - DEEP
1. Jayden Burke (GS) 27
2. Pat McKenna (Gis) 22
3. James Schischka (Ss) 20
4. Joel Brett (GS) 18
5. Cobi Maxted (Sand) 18
6. Lachy Wilson (KF) 14
7. Matt Thornton (Sand) 13
8. Darcy Richards (Eh) 11
9. Braydon Vaz (GS) 10
10. Jack Scanlon (Gis) 9
