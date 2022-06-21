THE Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) has unveiled its wish list for the November state election, putting regional issues at the top.
VFF president Emma Germano told the VFF's Grains and Livestock Conference at Ballarat yesterday that the federations agenda would focus on delivering for both farmers and regional communities.
"The VFF has pulled together a policy platform that doesn't just speak to the issues farmers are facing, but the issues faced by all regional communities," she said,
Ms Germano said VFF would be lobbying candidates and targeting marginal seats to receive the best outcome for the federation.
"The VFF will be active across the state during this election. Where we can, we will be on the ground in marginal electorates pushing the message that regional Victoria deserves a fair go," she said.
"Marginal seats like Ripon, Polwarth, Bass, Nepean, Eildon, South Barwon, Mildura and Shepparton are all on our list of target seats."
"Our approach will be to run a sophisticated campaign using digital media to speak directly to voters in these seats."
Ms Germano also encouraged farmers to take a stand and make their voices heard at the election.
"We are committed to ensuring regional Victoria is front and centre at this election, and equally to working with all parties and candidates to deliver a better future for our state."
The VFF's election platform document can be accessed on the VFF website.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
