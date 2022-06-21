POLICE want the public's help as they investigate an alleged assault in which a man was kicked in the head a number of times.
Investigators believe a 57-year-old man was assaulted at a raceway on Knowsley-Barnadown Road at about 12.45pm last Saturday.
It came during a motorcycle event in Knowsley, near Heathcote, officers say.
"At this stage, police believe it was a targeted attack and it appears parties are known to each other," they said.
Police say the man's injuries are serious.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
