Castlemaine's West End Hall receives $2000 for improvements

By David Chapman
Updated June 21 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:30am
FUNDING: Castlemaine's West End Hall has been allocated $2000 funding.

Castlemaine's West End Hall is one of 67 projects across remote, rural and regional Australia to share in $776,583 in grants thanks to FRRR's Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program.

Local News

