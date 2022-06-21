Maryborough Aerodrome has had a safety upgrade following recent works at the site.
Vegetation management to improve the visibility of runway markers and lighting and reduction of the visual cover for kangaroos have been carried out at the aerodrome.
The works are in response to the Maryborough Aerodrome Taskforce Report, which was received by the Central Goldfields Shire Council at its March meeting, and aim to improve operations and aircraft safety.
In July 2021, council appointed a six-person taskforce to assist with the development of a Business Care and Master Plan around the future operation of the aerodrome.
The report provided an update on the progress of the taskforce to date, as well as recommendations and options regarding short and long-term risks and operations in operating the facility.
Some of the recommendations recently carried out including a review of the Manual of Standards for the inspection regime and maintenance program for the aerodrome is being reviewed and updated.
Council is also re-joining the Australian Airports Association, which provides a valuable source of information and networking on the management of small regional facilities.
Monitoring equipment has also been installed temporarily to get baseline data on usage.
It is hoped the data will help inform a business case which is the next key step in making decisions about the long term management and operation of the aerodrome.
Council has allocated $150,000 in the draft 2022-23 Budget for more substantial works to improve safety and functionality at the facility.
An application for funding from the Commonwealth Government's Regional Airports Program has also been lodged. If successful, this would enable a larger scope of works.
These may include:
Central Goldfields Shire mayor Chris Meddows-Taylor said the aerodrome continued to be a priority for Council.
"It's wonderful that we've already been able to deliver on many of the recommendations provided by the taskforce," he said.
"We remain committed to managing Maryborough Aerodrome at a safe standard under Aircraft Landing Area classification.
"Plus, in the meantime, we continue to assess options for the facility's long-term management and operations.
"Thank you again to the taskforce. The detailed, considered and comprehensive report they provided us at the March council meeting has certainly guided us to this point.
"It has supported us to better understand how we can take this important asset forward and how it can best serve our community."
