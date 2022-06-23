DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 1
$615,000
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198
INSPECT: Saturday 12.15 - 12.45pm
A quiet residential pocket at Flora Hill is the leafy setting for this low-maintenance home with easy access to a wide range of excellent services. It's just minutes from Strathdale shopping centres, schools, Kennington Village and La Trobe University.
From the front door, the home opens directly into a large bright and light living space with dedicated dining area and well-appointed kitchen with dishwasher.
The main bedroom includes an ensuite and walk-in robe and a sliding door to access the courtyard. The second bedroom has a built-in robe, while the third bedroom could also become a study, playroom or sitting room.
Ducted climate control, garaging, additional onsite parking, undercover patio and secure fencing add to the appeal.
