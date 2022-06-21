Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo jurors are discussing a dangerous driving verdict for a 2019 Marong crash on Calder Alternative Highway

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated June 21 2022 - 4:24am, first published 2:15am
Bendigo County Court: the jury is deliberating. Picture: FILE

A JURY has left the court room to consider its verdict in a dangerous driving trial over a collision which claimed the life of motorcyclist Norm Suckling in 2019.

