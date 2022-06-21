A drop in rate revenue and an increase in the budget deficit to $4.10 million is what Campaspe Shire councillors will be facing when they meet to adopt the 2022-23 Budget tomorrow night.
The draft budget had been on public display and attracted 18 submissions. Four of the respondents to the draft budget spoke to their submissions at a council briefing on June 1.
Having considered the submissions, one change was made to the 2022-23 Budget in relation to the over 55's membership fee for the Echuca War Memorial Aquatic Centre (EWMAC).
The proposed fee of $34 has been reduced to $30.
Other changes from the draft budget include an update to the rates tables after receiving certification of the 2022 general property valuation from the Victorian Valuer General.
This has resulted in a reduction in the rate in the dollar from what was published in the proposed budget document.
An error impacting the annualisation of supplementary rates has seen a reduction in rates revenue by $2.82 million.
As a result of these changes, the operating surplus of $1.64 million in the draft budget has now decreased to a deficit of $0.83 million.
However, when the capital income is removed the adjusted underlying deficit has increased by $2.47 million to $4.10 million.
On a positive note, recent advice received from the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions has seen the amount budgeted for Financial Assistance Grants increase by $350,000.
Rate increases have been capped at 1.75 per cent in line with the Victorian Government's Fair Go Rates System.
Also included in the 2022-23 Budget is a capital works program of $41.35 million. This does not include $4.66 million of carry forward projects, some of which were multi-year projects.
Council will vote on adopting the 2022-23 Budget on Wednesday, June 22 from 6pm at the Echuca Civic Centre.
