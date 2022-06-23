DETAILS:
Bed 2 Bath 1 Cars 1
$510,000 - $530,000
AGENCY: Priority1 Property
AGENT: Chris Bone 0419 891 715
INSECT: Saturday 10.15 - 10.45am
Here's a home from Priority1 Property to suit buyers seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle on the city fringe.
It has wide appeal for singles, couples, young professionals and compact families. Leave the car at home and enjoy the best of Bendigo.
Downsizer? Park your caravan in the driveway. Lock-and-leave with confidence while you travel locally or venture abroad.
Stepping inside this near-new home you'll find two generous bedrooms including main with ensuite access to the central four-piece bathroom.
Fitted robes, separate bath, ceiling fans, European laundry, linen store and reverse-cycle heating and cooling are more features in the home.
Living is open concept with ideal kitchen and sliding doors to the outdoor entertaining area. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel dishwasher, pantry cupboard and extra-long breakfast bar.
This modern townhouse is on a petite allotment measuring about 245 square metres with fencing, fuss-free gardens and a carport with a handy door to the hallway.
Outdoor entertaining is undercover for year-round enjoyment. Plus, it's large enough for your alfresco furniture and a king-sized barbie.
Good presentation and a sought-after position near cafes, restaurants, Lake Weeroona, Bendigo hospital, sporting venues and public parkland.
Contact the agent today.
