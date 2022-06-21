A KYNETON business is one of 57 recognised by Australia Post as part of its 2022 Local Business Heroes program.
Tea Of Earth was created by tea master and blender Rebecca Moore, and it's her passion and more than 20 years of experience in the tea industry that saw her business selected from more than 1000 that entered the Australia Post awards.
Winners will receive a 'Heroes Package' worth up to $5,000, which Australia Post says is due to "their unique and valued connection to their local community."
Australia Post's Heroes will each feature in a marketing campaign in their local post office for a month, receive personalised sending offers and gain access to business coaching through Small Business Australia.
"Many of the small business heroes were nominated thanks to an established and strong relationship with their local post office team, so it's wonderful to see these connections strengthened even further."
Research by Deloitte Access Economics last year showed that two out of three businesses visited the post office at least once a week.
