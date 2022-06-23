DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 4
$720,000 - $750,000
LAND: 4081sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENT: Adrian Robinson 0408 389 680
INSPECT: By appointment
Popular Huntly is the semi-rural setting for this large family home on more than one acre of land.
The home offers three bedrooms including main with walk-in dressing plus ensuite with oval-shaped bath.
High ceilings and quality fixtures lend a touch of timeless elegance. In the kitchen you'll find a corner pantry, dishwasher, breakfast bar and electric wall oven.
There is a separate lounge area with a solid-fuel heater, as well as spacious family living and dining.
More features throughout the home are polished timber floors, decorative ceilings, fitted robes and ducted evaporative cooling.
Outside is sure to impress with extensive alfresco living and ample space for kids to play.
A large shed measures about 10.4 x 8.2 square metres. Fenced pasture with a shelter is perfect for a pony.
The property has chook pens, sundry shedding, five bird aviaries and a swimming pool that needs repair (have it fixed during winter). Three water tanks and a water bore keep gardens and lawns looking lush. Side access is available to the back yard.
An affordable lifestyle property with potential to further subdivide with council approval.
Huntly is a 15-minute drive from the city with local services including shops, primary school and pub.
