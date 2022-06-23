DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 8
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday 6 July at 2pm
LAND: 15.38ha
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Wayne Heard 0409 248 477
INSPECT: Saturday 1 - 1.30pm
Thoughtful consideration has gone into every aspect of this picturesque property near Lake Eppalock. The beauty of the home is immediately apparent and in keeping with the carefully selected land it stands on.
The custom-designed residence is elevated to overlook a large dam and meandering Native Gully Creek. Set well back from the road and tucked in amongst the trees that line the creek, this home is just so peaceful and private, an abundance of visiting birdlife attests to that.
In the home's open-plan living area your eye is drawn upwards to the soaring timber-lined ceiling where exposed beams define the roof hips, and dormer and clerestory windows flood this space with natural light. Cedar windows and French doors bring the views from outside, right into your living space and grant you access to a timber deck.
The kitchen has a warm, natural feel through the use of Oregon posts and ochre composite stone benchtops. A brick fireplace is fitted with a 900mm-wide ILVE freestanding stove with a rotisserie and a teppanyaki.
The property has trade-quality shedding, extensive carporting, garage, rainwater storage, fenced paddocks, livestock shelters, pet pen, chook house and six dams.
An outstanding property with infrastructure for a wide range of pursuits including livestock and agri-business.
