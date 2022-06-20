BJFL: Scores, goals and best players

White Hills 1.0 1.1 3.3 4.3 (27)
Eaglehawk 2.1 3.3 3.3 3.4 (22)
GOALS: White Hills U18 Girls: O.Turner 2, K.Smith 1, E.Cail 1; Eaglehawk U18 Girls: K.Fullerton 2, I.St Clair 1
BEST: White Hills U18 Girls: S.Pearce, S.Sarre, K.Smith, A.Edwards, M.Pearce, M.Newlan; Eaglehawk U18 Girls: J.Mathews-Shanley, L.Moss, K.Fullerton, T.Collier, I.St Clair, E.Torr
Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls 3.1 6.3 8.5 11.7 (73)
Golden Square U18 Girls 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (4)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls: M.Wakefield 4, S.Hobbs 4, M.Curnow 1, R.Hobbs 1, N.Peebles 1; Golden Square U18 Girls:
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls: C.Evans, S.Hobbs, N.Peebles, B.Dunn, M.Wakefield; Golden Square U18 Girls: G.Drage, M.Verdon, C.Clark, S.Demeo, J.Lockwood
Kangaroo Flat 6.1 10.7 11.13 14.17 (101)
Kyneton Tigers 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: N.Munn 5, G.Garlick 2, A.Wells 2, K.Cook 2, A.Filsell 1, J.Hill 1, L.Malone 1; Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls: A.Terbeeke 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: A.Wells, L.Malone, G.Garlick, N.Munn, A.Filsell, C.Cole; Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls: A.Terbeeke, C.Harris, L.kingston, D.carrucan
Sandhurst 3.5 4.10 7.15 9.19 (73)
Castlemaine 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: Sandhurst U16 Girls: C.Taylor 2, A.Bibby 2, C.Naughton 2, L.Franklin 1, L.Nihill 1, J.Irwin-Booth 1; Castlemaine U16 Girls: A.Taft 1, S.Kitchingman 1
BEST: Sandhurst U16 Girls: A.Bibby, L.Nihill, C.Taylor, N.Pinner, A.Stewart, C.Kelly; Castlemaine U16 Girls: C.drew, A.Taft, K.Legg, S.Kitchingman, S.Dunn, L.Whaley
Kangaroo Flat 5.4 8.5 14.5 17.5 (107)
MGYCW 1.1 1.2 2.5 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16S: I.Brown 5, J.Newman 3, J.Burns 1, T.Blythman 1, Z.Nelson 1, B.Goudge 1, D.Ferguson 1, L.raymond 1, X.Coghill 1, O.McKay 1, M.Balcke 1; MGYCW U16S: J.Howard 1, J.Davis 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16S: Z.Nelson, O.McKay, J.Newman, I.Brown, L.raymond, Z.Lythgo; MGYCW U16S: K.Thomson, C.Evans, B.Wastell, O.Patton, L.Thomas, C.Clapp
Golden Square U16S 3.3 8.4 8.9 12.10 (82)
Sandhurst U16S 0.3 3.3 5.3 6.5 (41)
GOALS: Golden Square U16S: J.Wilkinson 4, R.McNamara 2, N.Roberts 1, L.Ross 1, H.Wright 1, T.Conlan 1, X.Grant 1, X.Cain 1; Sandhurst U16S: M.Guthrie 2, W.Bennett 1, D.Artavilla 1, J.English 1, J.Artavilla 1
BEST: Golden Square U16S: J.Corr, L.Ross, R.Dillon, J.McMahon, O.Eaton, N.Roberts; Sandhurst U16S: C.Duke, D.Stevenson, F.Lockhart, J.English, H.Connors, J.Artavilla
Strathfieldsaye 3.1 6.4 9.6 15.9 (99)
White Hills 4.1 5.3 8.3 11.3 (69)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U16S: L.McKern 3, A.Wingrave 3, J.Bell 3, W.Harvey 2, K.Hand 1, J.Jackson-Leahy 1, T.Johnson 1; White Hills U16S: P.Conlan 5, C.Tobin 3, E.Hooke 2, B.Masters 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U16S: D.Wheelhouse, J.Gill, W.Harvey, A.Wingrave, K.Hand, L.McKern; White Hills U16S: E.Hooke, O.Parker, N.Santas, P.Conlan, I.Meersbergen, C.Tobin
Eaglehawk U16S 3.3 6.3 8.4 9.9 (63)
South Bendigo U16S 1.2 3.6 4.8 5.9 (39)
GOALS: Eaglehawk U16S: M.Miller 2, J.Gilchrist 2, A.Billings 2, K.Burrill-Grinton 1, J.Ilsley 1, K.Urwin 1; South Bendigo U16S: T.Hoggan 2, J.Grundy 2, M.Rees 1
BEST: Eaglehawk U16S: K.Burrill-Grinton, M.Miller, J.Gilchrist, M.Gray, L.Nicholson; South Bendigo U16S: J.Irwin, T.Hardingham, M.Coad, C.Russell, H.Carter, J.Grundy
Castlemaine 3.2 9.4 13.9 19.14 (128)
Marong 0.1 0.2 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Castlemaine U16R1: D.Carmichael 3, C.Holman 3, C.De Bono 3, S.Seiber-Hogg 2, C.Mclennan 1, S.Moran 1, T.Whaley 1, D.Keogh-Frankling 1, N.Nyok 1, M.McKnight 1, H.Northwood 1, N.Lord 1; Marong U16R1: H.Mannix 1
BEST: Castlemaine U16R1: A.Bracken, C.De Bono, M.McKnight, D.Keogh-Frankling, C.Mclennan, C.Holman; Marong U16R1: F.Waters, L.bradley, L.Curran, L.Rielley, H.Mannix, J.Bird
Maryborough U16R1 1.2 4.4 5.6 10.10 (70)
Sandhurst U16R1 0.1 0.4 2.7 3.9 (27)
GOALS: Maryborough U16R1: K.Constable 2, J.Edwards 2, J.Skinner 2, R.feeney 2, S.Thomson 1, J.Gavriliadis 1; Sandhurst U16R1: M.Guthrie 2, O.Cail 1
BEST: Maryborough U16R1: R.Feeney, K.Constable, B.Walhouse, C.Wright, J.Gavriliadis, J.Edwards; Sandhurst U16R1: C.Duke, I.Tzouroutis, L.Poyser, J.Bell, T.Davie, O.McNamara
Strathfieldsaye 4.1 6.7 8.8 12.9 (81)
White Hills 1.2 1.2 2.3 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U16R2: B.Currie 2, S.Bratby 2, N.Filo 2, P.Gordon 1, J.Tuohey 1, D.Lodewijks 1, E.Giddings 1, L.Mayman 1, F.Atherton 1; White Hills U16R2: A.O'Brien 1, C.Mills 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U16R2: J.Molloy, N.Rodda, F.Atherton, B.Greenwood, D.Lodewijks, L.Mayman; White Hills U16R2: H.Kristiansen, J.Mizzi, L.Taylor, S.Mcgrath, J.McGrath
Kangaroo Flat U16R2 2.1 4.6 5.12 8.12 (60)
Eaglehawk U16R2 3.2 5.2 5.4 6.5 (41)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16R2: J.Burns 2, O.Lowndes 2, B.Franken 1, Z.Nelson 1, T.Blythman 1, H.Brown 1; Eaglehawk U16R2: J.Tewhata 2, W.Malone 1, D.Vallance 1, L.West 1, K.Macondald 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16R2: W.Salau, J.Burns, C.Smith, T.Gloury; Eaglehawk U16R2: O.Feldbauer, W.Malone, O.Hicks, J.Tewhata, J.Neaves, B.O'Neill
Sandhurst 3.3 12.4 17.5 18.9 (117)
Golden Square 6.2 6.5 9.8 12.9 (81)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14S: L.Tzouroutis 3, E.Austin 2, C.Poyser 2, N.Willits 2, H.Carter 2, L.McNamara 1, M.Nihill 1, C.Bannan 1, T.Smith 1, C.Bombardieri 1, O.Stewart 1, R.Travaglia 1; Golden Square U14S: Z.Hinck 3, A.Eaton 2, Z.Barker 1, J.Peter 1, C.Mortimer 1, R.Brown 1, B.Buhagiar 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14S: N.Willits, L.McNamara, L.Tzouroutis, E.Austin, M.Nihill, O.Stewart; Golden Square U14S: J.Kelly, A.Eaton, Z.Hinck, D.Zylan, C.Mortimer, E.Fletcher
Kyneton Tigers 3.3 4.5 7.8 8.10 (58)
South Bendigo 1.5 3.8 6.8 7.15 (57)
GOALS: Kyneton Tigers U14S: F.Young 3, A.Hoyne 2, G.Collins 1, C.Eve 1, G.Roulston 1; South Bendigo U14S: S.Gray 2, H.Warne 2, H.Purcell 1, M.Kornmann 1, O.Elms 1
BEST: Kyneton Tigers U14S: A.White, E.Raynor, G.Collins, G.Roulston, L.Bond; South Bendigo U14S: J.Bell, L.Bray, O.Elms, H.Warne, L.Trezise
Huntly Hawks 0.0 2.5 6.9 8.15 (63)
White Hills 2.5 3.7 4.8 6.10 (46)
GOALS: Huntly Hawks U14R1: B.Miller 3, H.Matthews 1, C.Whyte 1, C.Cowan 1, M.Lawrence 1, O.Davies 1; White Hills U14R1: L.Cummings 3, J.Ratcliffe 1, K.Pearce 1, F.Millar 1
BEST: Huntly Hawks U14R1: M.Lawrence, H.Matthews, O.Davies, M.Archer, Z.Jensen, D.Swinnerton; White Hills U14R1: T.Caine, L.Rice, H.Adamson, L.Cummings, K.Nieto, J.Ratcliffe
Strathfieldsaye 2.4 3.6 5.7 7.12 (54)
Sandhurst 1.1 4.2 7.3 8.4 (52)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U14R1: F.Maddren 3, C.Hilson 1, K.Hodgskiss 1, A.Morrissey 1, J.Webster 1; Sandhurst U14R1: I.Omeara 4, N.Howe 1, J.Balic 1, A.Weeks 1, A.Oehms 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U14R1: A.Morrissey, S.O'Bree, K.Villani, J.DeAraugo, F.Maddren, L.Miller-Daly; Sandhurst U14R1: C.Bannan, A.Oehms, B.Holland, A.Weeks, N.Long, O.Taylor
MGYCW 2.2 4.6 4.9 8.11 (59)
Eaglehawk 1 0.0 1.1 4.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS: MGYCW U14R1: L.Budge 2, L.Pigdon 2, L.Hancock 1, A.Gray 1, T.Brook 1, O.Bowman 1; Eaglehawk U14R1: L.Moss 3, I.Hunt 1, M.Pettersen 1
BEST: MGYCW U14R1: L.Pigdon, B.Hines, D.Warren, H.Clark, A.Gray, L.Budge; Eaglehawk U14R1: N.Howarth, M.Pettersen, J.Lindholm, J.Hetherton, L.Moss, C.Naughton
Rochester Tigers 4.1 6.1 7.2 8.3 (51)
Castlemaine 0.0 0.3 3.5 6.7 (43)
GOALS: Rochester Tigers U14R1: T.White 2, C.James 2, M.Boyack 1, B.Hewes 1, K.Pearse 1, J.Brennan 1; Castlemaine U14R1: M.Perrett 2, L.Murray 2, O.Britt 1, H.Kneebone 1
BEST: Rochester Tigers U14R1: K.Pearse, J.Brennan, R.Hayes, T.White, B.Hewes, L.Hayes; Castlemaine U14R1: O.Britt, G.O'Sullivan, D.Goddard, A.Welch, H.Kneebone, M.Perrett
MGYCW 0.0 4.3 10.7 13.10 (88)
Strathfieldsaye 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS: MGYCW U14R2: W.Hargreaves 5, T.Waters 2, R.Davey 2, J.Wittingslow 1, K.Stuchbree 1, R.Verdon 1, A.Biggs 1; Strathfieldsaye U14R2: J.Young 1
BEST: MGYCW U14R2: C.Attard, D.Downing, J.Wittingslow, R.Davey, O.Steen, E.Bird; Strathfieldsaye U14R2: B.Cartledge (Moore), V.Bortolotto, J.Young, A.van Dillen, A.Mclean
Sandhurst U14R2 8.6 12.9 14.13 16.19 (115)
Huntly Hawks U14R2 0.0 0.0 1.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14R2: A.McNamara 6, H.O'Callaghan 4, W.Lacy 2, J.Craig 2, L.Boxshall 1, E.Ryan 1; Huntly Hawks U14R2: W.Norman 1, H.Hargadon 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14R2: C.Richardson, E.Ryan, Z.MacDonald, A.McNamara, W.Lacy, H.O'Callaghan; Huntly Hawks U14R2: W.Norman, J.Giudice, R.Harding, C.Smith, M.Climas, H.Luke
South Bendigo 2.1 6.5 6.6 9.12 (66)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: South Bendigo U14R2: J.Hayes 3, S.Kearns 1, J.Dyer 1, L.Bennett 1, P.Kelly 1, H.Fizallen 1; Golden Square U14R2: A.Upton 1, V.Hickman 1
BEST: South Bendigo U14R2: R.Diss, M.Bray, T.Henderson, H.Fizallen, J.Hayes; Golden Square U14R2: L.Krueger, T.Ahearn, A.Upton, V.Hickman, C.Shevlin, C.McKay
North Bendigo 3.0 5.3 6.3 8.8 (56)
Eaglehawk 2.0 2.1 6.1 6.3 (39)
GOALS: North Bendigo U12E: J.Challis 3, M.Challis 2, T.Borserio 1, C.Russell 1, C.Humphries 1; Eaglehawk U12E: B.Cadzow 2, A.Rae 2, R.Hinck 2
BEST: North Bendigo U12E: J.Mulcahy, T.Borserio, C.Russell, E.Wybar, I.Widdicombe, M.Challis; Eaglehawk U12E: L.Blyth, J.Durbidge, B.Hunt, L.Stanton, J.Roberts, E.Tuohey
South Bendigo 1.2 1.2 2.4 2.4 (16)
Strathfieldsaye 0.1 0.2 1.4 1.4 (10)
GOALS: South Bendigo U12E: C.White 2; Strathfieldsaye U12E: T.Bartram 1
BEST: South Bendigo U12E: C.White, H.Galea, C.Kochar, A.Marshall, A.Coburn, P.Pinniger; Strathfieldsaye U12E: B.Humphrey, C.Bowie, L.Richard, T.Brown, T.Bartram, S.Quarrier
Huntly Hawks 2.3 5.7 10.10 14.14 (98)
MGYCW 0.1 0.2 0.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS: Huntly Hawks U12E: A.Callanan 4, J.Lauder 4, J.Rothacker 2, T.Marinic 1, T.Haddow 1; MGYCW U12E:
BEST: Huntly Hawks U12E: J.Lauder, A.Callanan, M.McCashney, O.Bannon, C.Luke, J.Rothacker; MGYCW U12E: M.Rose, J.Hardiman, B.Rogers, L.Hardiman, J.Benaim, X.Wallace
White Hills U12E 0.1 3.1 4.1 7.4 (46)
Kyneton Tigers U12E 0.0 3.0 4.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS: White Hills U12E: N.Kalstrom 5, B.Young 1, C.Shill 1; Kyneton Tigers U12E: C.Licari 3, T.Saunders 1
BEST: White Hills U12E: H.Sloan, A.Birch, R.Morton, C.Shill, A.Dobie, A.Beck; Kyneton Tigers U12E: R.Saunders, R.Correa, C.Licari, J.Borg, C.DragoStevens, T.Rowles
MGYCW 0.2 1.4 3.4 3.5 (23)
Golden Square 2.1 2.1 3.1 3.2 (20)
GOALS: MGYCW U12D: A.Clayton 2, O.Bird 1; Golden Square U12D: W.Stedman 1, N.Smith 1, T.Hanna 1
BEST: MGYCW U12D: A.Clayton, K.TURNER, O.Bird, M.Pitson, C.Waegeli, S.Paton; Golden Square U12D: L.Fairley, S.Snell, W.Stedman, W.Whyte, D.Thompson, L.Smith
St. Therese's U12D 2.0 4.1 7.4 8.6 (54)
St. Monicas U12D 1.2 1.2 2.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS: St. Therese's U12D: X.Mulqueen 4, J.Holland 1, D.Winfield 1, C.Harrington 1, S.Davie 1; St. Monicas U12D: E.Crocker 1, J.Pidoto 1, H.Jones 1, D.Bonnici 1
BEST: St. Therese's U12D: C.Wilson, P.Comer, V.Hubble, S.Rooke, D.Winfield, J.Holland; St. Monicas U12D: R.Muller, H.Sherwood, D.Bonnici, E.O'Brien, T.Scullie, H.Jones
Kangaroo Flat - - - - (35)
Marong - - - - (31)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U12D: I.Cole 4, E.Eastwood 1; Marong U12D: J.Bradley 2, C.McCurdy 1, A.Krauth 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U12D: I.Cole, L.Cole, S.Hurley, T.Pluck, E.Eastwood, A.Bellis; Marong U12D: J.Bradley, A.Krauth, I.Gardam, M.Ferguson, J.Metherell, F.Neivandt
Kangaroo Flat 2.4 4.5 6.6 9.10 (64)
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 2.3 2.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U12C: B.Blythman 5, J.Gudge 2, J.Thatcher 1, A.Caddy 1; Strathfieldsaye U12C: N.Kipping 1, S.Menzel 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U12C: B.Blythman, J.Gudge, C.Scholes, M.Gould, A.Caddy, J.Leech; Strathfieldsaye U12C: H.Young, J.Cunningham, N.Kipping, J.Norris, L.Ross, L.Read
St. Kilian St. Peters 2.3 4.4 6.5 9.12 (66)
St. Therese's 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: St. Kilian St. Peters U12C: A.Herdman 2, H.Francis 1, C.McCarthy 1, M.Adams 1, E.Willits 1, B.Butler 1, W.Scholtes 1, B.Geary 1; St. Therese's U12C:
BEST: St. Kilian St. Peters U12C: B.Butler, T.Byrne, W.Scholtes, E.Willits, R.Bergin, A.Herdman; St. Therese's U12C: C.Iredell, L.Burn, P.Silva, P.Sullivan, D.Cakebread, C.Whelan
Heathcote 4.4 5.6 8.8 8.8 (56)
St. Francis 0.0 0.0 1.0 3.0 (18)
GOALS: Heathcote U12C: E.Nagy 2, I.Pianta-Cook 1, W.Hickey 1, K.Willmot 1, E.Longson 1, X.Moore 1, C.Mitchell 1; St. Francis U12C: A.Bennett 1, H.Baker 1, T.Harrop 1
BEST: Heathcote U12C: K.Willmot, J.Aquilina, E.Nagy, R.Pinnington, C.Gellatly, C.Mitchell; St. Francis U12C: H.Baker, T.Harrop, A.Bennett, T.Doyle, A.Booker, F.Todd
South Bendigo U12C 1.0 4.2 4.2 6.5 (41)
Quarry Hill U12C 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: South Bendigo U12C: J.Stone 3, H.Galea 2, H.Long 1; Quarry Hill U12C: S.kennedy 1
BEST: South Bendigo U12C: H.Long, C.Fyffe, J.Stone, H.Galea, J.King, K.Weeks; Quarry Hill U12C: T.Rosa, S.kennedy, B.Martin, H.McManus, O.Dunne
MGYCW 1.1 3.3 4.7 4.7 (31)
Maryborough 1.0 1.0 1.1 3.3 (21)
GOALS: MGYCW U12B: J.Hargreaves 3, T.Watson 1; Maryborough U12B: L.Savini 1, J.Humphrey 1, M.Trickey 1
BEST: MGYCW U12B: H.Clapp, J.Hargreaves, M.Austin, D.Thomson, Z.Cavalier, G.Polkinghorne; Maryborough U12B: H.Bartlett, C.Brydon, E.Boyes, D.Hoban, C.Wings, B.Bardsley
St. Francis U12B 2.2 3.2 5.3 11.3 (69)
Eaglehawk U12B 2.1 4.2 6.3 6.3 (39)
GOALS: St. Francis U12B: D.Tyler 4, J.Willis 3, A.Hughes 1, Q.Cody 1, T.Kanzamar 1, L.Hayes 1; Eaglehawk U12B: X.Stone 3, J.Frankel 1, J.Nisbet 1, C.Hinton 1
BEST: St. Francis U12B: E.Place, A.Hughes, T.Byrne, R.Turner, M.Day, L.Hayes; Eaglehawk U12B: C.Burke, J.Frankel, X.Stone, C.Hinton, A.Tuohey, C.Larson
MGYCW 2.7 2.8 4.9 8.12 (60)
Kyneton Tigers 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS: MGYCW U12A: A.Coghill 3, O.Suckling 1, J.Morcombe 1, H.Landry 1, W.Waters 1, O.Balic 1; Kyneton Tigers U12A: T.Fynch 1
BEST: MGYCW U12A: O.Suckling, J.Moresi, C.Pearce, J.Baxter, A.Coghill, C.Dowler; Kyneton Tigers U12A: H.Edmondston, L.Hemsley, T.Fynch, J.Beattie
St. Therese's 4.2 8.5 11.7 14.14 (98)
Golden Square 1.1 1.1 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS: St. Therese's U12A: C.Macumber 8, J.Rosa 2, X.Mulqueen 1, J.Westley 1, Z.Rooke 1, J.Kelly 1; Golden Square U12A: K.Read 1
BEST: St. Therese's U12A: J.Kelly, C.Macumber, P.McNamara, J.Westley, J.Rosa, Z.Rooke; Golden Square U12A: C.pannett, J.Allen, W.Donnelly, N.Bishop, B.McInnes, Z.Dowdell
Strathfieldsaye 0.3 1.4 3.6 5.6 (36)
White Hills 0.0 1.2 2.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U12A: Z.Walker 2, C.Giddings 1, N.Oldham 1; White Hills U12A: M.Polglase 2, L.Schelfhout 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U12A: H.Svanosio, L.Hancock, L.van Dillen, K.Storer, C.Cavill; White Hills U12A: T.Kelleher, J.Sawyer, L.Schelfhout, M.Polglase, J.Yates, N.Griffiths
