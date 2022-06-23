DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 2
Advertisement
$1,200,000
AGENCY: PRD Real Estate Bendigo
AGENTS: Matt Ingram 0448 998 505 and Reuben Meyer 0447 798 496
INSPECT: Saturday 12.30 - 1pm
Capturing arguably some of Bendigo's best views, this custom-designed family residence offers a prestigious position on the banks of Forest Lake.
With a broad frontage to maximise the tranquil outlook, the home boasts quality and style.
Interiors are flooded with natural light from double glazed extensive windows, and the top-quality finishes are evident throughout.
The spacious floorplan places a glossy granite-topped kitchen right at the heart of the home.
The kitchen is an entertainer's delight with premium appliances as well as masses of storage and a butler's pantry.
For living options, you can choose between open-plan family living and dining, and a formal lounge and dining room. Whatever suits the occasion.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here
When the weather warms up, there is also a sheltered outdoor patio which overlooks the manicured garden.
Undoubtedly it's the lake-facing balcony that will attract family and guests alike. Enjoy morning coffee as the sun rises above the water.
The home has ample accommodation with three bedrooms plus study (easily converted to fourth bedroom), including main suite with full ensuite bathroom and lakeside vistas.
The remaining bedrooms have fitted robes and are serviced by an equally attractive central bathroom and separate powder room.
Rounding-off this luxurious package is a laundry with patio access, ducted heating, and a double garage with storage.
Advertisement
Forest Lake is a popular ornamental lake where you can stroll the perimeter and fish to your heart's content. It's stocked with silver perch and rainbow trout for serious fishing and a spot of recreation.
An immaculate home with many more features to attract the family seeking lifestyle with easy access to essential services.
Kangaroo Flat has excellent local facilities including childcare, primary schools, secondary college, health services and just minutes from train station, Lansell Square, Bunnings Warehouse and Aldi supermarket.
Those working in Bendigo city have a quick 15-minute car trip. Melbourne commuters have fast access to Calder Freeway.
For more information, photographs and floorplans visit www.prd.com.au and follow the links to Kangaroo Flat.
Inspection is highly recommended.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.