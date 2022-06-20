Round 10 of CV League One Men action was highlighted by a stirring comeback from Eaglehawk and Golden City taking points off Strathdale.
Shepparton South is a perfect 10-0 after seeing off La Trobe Uni 4-1, Tatura outclassed Epsom 6-0 and Shepparton United moved into third place after disposing of Strathfieldsaye Colts United 7-0.
Eaglehawk dodged a bullet against a tenacious Spring Gully in the match of the round at Stanley Avenue.
The Borough trailed the Reds twice before producing a big second-half to win 4-2.
The improving Reds haven't taken a backward step all season and they took the game right up to their more experienced rivals.
They opened the scoring in the 16th minute when a Ewan Dawson long-range effort found the back of the net.
Down 1-0, the Borough went up a gear. Jesse Parker fired over the bar and Jesse Matthew started to cause trouble with his creative runs.
In the 34th minute an Eaglehawk corner fell to Matthews, who calmly slotted the ball past Gully keeper Elliott Leach.
Despite being under pressure from the Hawks, Gully continued to attack and the Reds' pace up front caused the Borough defence headaches.
A great save from Eaglehawk keeper Jaydon Abbott denied the Reds, but on the stroke of half-time the home side was awarded a penalty when Sydney Ndikumana was brought down in the box.
Florent Genevrier scored from the penalty spot to give the Reds a 2-1 lead at the break.
It took just two minutes in the second half for the Borough to level the scores when Matt Breeze scored from close range.
Midway through the half the visitors finally shook the Reds off.
Zac Hasty's first goal of the season gave Eaglehawk the lead and two minutes later Parker sealed the three points with his 12th goal of the campaign.
Golden City caused an upset of sorts when it held Strathdale to a 1-1 draw.
The winless Rams' best defensive effort of the season cost the Blues a vital two points in the race to finish inside the top six for the finals.
Strathdale's Daniel Deblauw scored twice in the match - the first was an unfortunate own goal that gifted Golden City a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute.
He made up for it nine minutes later when he tied the scores.
A frustrating day for the Blues was capped off in the dying minutes by Steve Barrett being sent off for his second yellow card offence.
The draw doubled Golden City's points tally and lifted the young side's confidence for the second half of the season.
Title favourite Shepparton South needed three second-half goals to get past the improved La Trobe Uni.
Both sides scored in an even first-half before South took over after the break.
Nick Mori's second-half brace lifted South to a 4-1 win and maintained the three-point lead at the top of the table.
Tatura consolidated second spot after defeating Epsom 6-2.
Seven goals were scored in a free-flowing first half.
Tristan Zito's fifth minute opener for Tatura was cancelled out by a penalty from Epsom's Kyle Smith in the 23rd minute.
Epsom's joy was shortlived as Tatura star Zac Ferlauto scored twice in three minutes to grab a 3-1 lead.
Josh Dwyer's first goal of the season gave Epsom a lift, but once again the Ibises pounced on the Scorpions' defensive deficiencies.
Christian Corso and Cody Sellwood put two more goals away to give Tatura a 5-2 lead at half-time.
Eight minutes into the second half, Tatura's Thomas Leech powered home a penalty to make it 6-2.
Shepparton United moved above Eaglehawk on goal difference thanks to its 7-0 win over Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Skipper Mohammed Al-Gazaly scored a hat-trick for United.
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN
A cracking free kick from Olivia Kennedy was the highlight of La Trobe Uni's 2-0 win over Shepparton United in the match of the round.
Kennedy blasted home a goal from outside of the box in the first half and scored the Eagles' other goal in an important win for the reigning champions.
Shepparton United had been in super form prior to the mid-season break and, prior to the weekend's round, was equal on points with La Trobe Uni, Colts and Spring Gully.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United's big three put Eaglehawk to the sword in a 13-0 victory.
Rebecca Berry (four), Tara Thomas (four) and Maddie Ridsdale (three) scored 11 of the 13 goals as top-of-the-table Colts extended its remarkable goal difference to plus 39.
Hannah Fox and Lauren White were the other players to find the back of the net for the title favourites.
Spring Gully remained on the same points as Colts and La Trobe Uni after it defeated Strathdale 3-1.
All four goals were scored in an enthralling second half.
Frances Leach and Letesha Bawden gave the Reds a 2-0 lead with 21 minutes remaining.
Just as it looked like the Reds had the points in the bag, Lucy Teale broke through for Strathdale in the 73rd minute.
Three minutes later Bella Goggin put the game to bed with her fourth goal of the season.
Spring Gully faces a big test next weekend when it hosts la Trobe Uni on Sunday.
