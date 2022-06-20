THE Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has officially declared Lisa Chesters the winner of the Bendigo electorate in the federal election.
The seat of Bendigo now sits at 62.1 per cent to Labor - the strongest result the electorate has ever seen.
Ms Chesters retained the seat, holding it with an increased swing of 3.26 per cent from the 2019 election.
Despite being Ms Chester's fourth term, this will be the first time the Bendigo MP will form part of the government in power.
"Bendigo is a Federation seat and to receive the best election result in 122 years is just amazing," Chesters said.
"It is truly an honour to be re-elected as the Federal Member for Bendigo.
"I couldn't have done it without the hard work of my team and local volunteers.
Ms Chesters said she was committed to delivering on the promises she made for the region.
"Now the real work begins," she said.
"There are some really exciting projects set to get underway, including the Maldon Battery, Bendigo Islamic Community Centre, local school and sporting infrastructure upgrades, and the Bendigo Airport.
"I will also continue to meet with community groups, organisations, and my constituents to ensure I'm working in the best interests for the people of Bendigo, Macedon, Mount Alexander and Heathcote."
Ms Chesters will head up to Canberra when Parliament resumes for the first time at the end of July.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
