Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

'Strongest result ever': Lisa Chesters officially declared election Bendigo winner

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 20 2022 - 8:02am, first published 3:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IT'S OFFICIAL: The AEC officially declared Labor's Lisa Chesters as the winner of the Bendigo seat for the 2022 federal election on Monday. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has officially declared Lisa Chesters the winner of the Bendigo electorate in the federal election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.