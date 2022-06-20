CFA working to contain incident in Strathfieldsaye

1.30pm
FIRE crews have declared the incident under control.
Two crews remain on scene at the event, which members of the CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria have attended.
An area of the home has been taped off following the incident, and crews wearing specialist breathing apparatuses appear to have finished inspections within the building.
Crews were called to the scene earlier after reports of a small fire and have carefully inspected the home.
A specialist LPG response vehicle was also sent to the scene.
Earlier
CFA crews are on the scene of a kitchen fire in Strathfieldsaye that has not yet been brought under control.
A section of Arthur's Crescent near Merlin's Court has been blocked off as emergency crews deal with the situation.
Fire crews were called out to the incident about 12.05pm today.
Four fire crews remain on the scene now along with a specialist LPG crew.
More to come.
