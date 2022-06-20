Bendigo Advertiser
Nossy wins Group 3 Noopy

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:20am, first published 3:30am
James Herbertson steers Nephew Of Sonoko to victory in the Group 3 Noopy Kiosk Free For All at Melton last Saturday night. Picture: STUART McCORMICK

STAR Sutton Grange-trained trotter Nephew Of Sonoko has again raised the bar with a sensational win in the Group 3 Noopy Kiosk Trotters Free For All at Melton on Saturday night.

