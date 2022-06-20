Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

BJFL edges out Goulburn Murray in inter-league carnival

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 20 2022 - 2:19am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENTED: BJFL's Jake Rosa breaks away from a pack in the under-12 game against Goulburn Murray. Pictures: BRENDAN McCARTHY

The development of Bendigo Junior Football League's best talent continued on Sunday with an inter-league carnival against Goulburn Murray and Northern Country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.