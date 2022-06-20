BJFL edges out Goulburn Murray in inter-league carnival

The development of Bendigo Junior Football League's best talent continued on Sunday with an inter-league carnival against Goulburn Murray and Northern Country.
The BJFL won three of the five matches played at Strathfieldsaye Storm's Tannery Lane home base.
Advertisement
The visitors started the carnival with a win in the under-12 division.
The BJFL started strongly and led at quarter-time, but a 4.4 to no score second quarter broke the game open for Goulburn Murray.
The BJFL fought hard in the second half, but Goulburn Murray proved too good, 10.10 (70) to 3.2 (20).
Jaxon Kelly, Corben Bell, Luke Cameron and Jack Moresi were best for the BJFL, while Austin Coghill kicked two of the three goals.
A big first quarter was the catalyst for the BJFL's win in the under-13 clash.
The BJFL kicked 3.3 to no score in the first term and maintained that margin for most of the match.
Max Connick had a big game for the BJFL, kicking four goals in the 6.7 (43) to 2.8 (20) win.
Billy Buhagiar, Tyce Griffin and Aydan Hand also played well for the winners.
It was a similar story in the under-14 encounter.
The BJFL got off to a fast start and never looked back.
The home side kicked 4.5 to 0.3 in the first quarter and Goulburn Murray didn't kick its first goal until the third quarter.
The BJFL won comfortably, 9.13 (67) to 2.7 (19), with William Bartlett and Ben Miller kicking five goals between them. Harrison Keating was named best on ground for the BJFL.
After a tight first quarter, the BJFL surged clear of Goulburn Murray in the under-15 game.
The BJFL defence was superb as they held the visitors to three goals for the match.
Advertisement
Thomas Rutledge was best for the BJFL, while Xavier Coghill (three goals) led the way up forward in a side that had eight individual goalkickers in the 11.8 (74) to 3.10 (28) victory.
In the final match of the carnival, Northern Country defeated a gallant BJFL in the under-18 girls division.
The BJFL defended stoutly in the 5.17 (47) to 1.0 (6) result.
Nadia Peebles, Kisha Monleon, Tahlia Kendall and Ella Torr led the way for the home side.
UNDER-12
Advertisement
Bendigo 3.2 (20) lt Goulburn Murray 10.10 (70)
Goals - Bendigo: Austin Coghill 2, Bentley Geary.
Best - Bendigo: Jaxon Kelly, Corben Bell, Luke Cameron, Jack Moresi, Patrick McNamara, Austin Coghill.
UNDER-13
Bendigo 6.7 (43) d Goulburn Murray 2.8 (20)
Goals - Bendigo: Max Connick 4, Henry Turnbull 1.
Advertisement
Best - Bendigo: Billy Buhagiar, Max Connick, Tyce Griffin, Aydan Hand, Zaxon Shelton, Riley Travaglia.
UNDER-14
Bendigo 9.13 (67) d Goulburn Murray 2.7 (19)
Goals - Bendigo: William Bartlett 3, Ben Miller 2, Miller Bartlett, Charlie Mortimer, Chase Poyser.
Best - Bendigo: Harrison Keating.
UNDER-15
Advertisement
Bendigo 11.8 (74) d Goulburn Murray 3.10 (28)
Goals - Bendigo: Xavier Coghill 3, Thomas Rutledge 2, Patrick Conlan, Zane Connick, Jonty Davis, Jett Grundy, Gus Hay, Hunter Wright.
Best - Bendigo: Thomas Rutledge.
UNDER-18 GIRLS
Bendigo 1.0 (6) lt Northern Country 5.17 (47)
Goals - Bendigo: Ella Jeffrey.
Advertisement
Best - Bendigo: Nadia Peebles, Kisha Monleon, Tahlia Kendall, Ella Torr.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.