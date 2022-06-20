Police release CCTV footage of alleged Gisborne thieves

POLICE have released CCTV footage of two men involved in a string of burglaries in Gisborne earlier this year.
Western Region Crime Squad detectives said two thieves attended a strip of shops on Aitken Street about 3am on Thursday, 17 March.
Using a jemmy bar, the duo broke into two cafes and a hair salon and stole money from cash registers at each location.
It's believed the pair fled the scene in a Ford Ranger utility with a canopy.
Investigators have released CCTV footage and images of two men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Both men have been described as Caucasian with one believed to have a slim build and the other, a solid build.
The pair were wearing what appears to be hooded jumpers, jeans and sneakers.
Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
