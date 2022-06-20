CVFLW: Mueck kicks 13 goals in big win for Thunder

A 13-goal haul from Bendigo Thunder full-forward Britney Mueck was the highlight of round 10 of Central Victorian Football League Women action.
In a lopsided round where the closest margin in the four games was 89 points, Mueck took advantage of her team-mate's dominance through the middle of the ground to have a big day in front of the sticks against a Kerang side that struggled for numbers.
Mueck's 13 majors led the Thunder to a commanding 32.9 (201) to 0.0 (0) victory.
Jess Kennedy ran riot through the midfield, Georgia Gordon kicked five goals and Megan Williamson, Phoebe Cuttriss, Shelby Faulkner and Jessica Gould all played well for the Thunder.
Credit to the Kerang players, who never threw in the towel.
Kendall Ash, Yasmin Harrington, Jessica Searle and Sarah Ride were best for the Blues.
The round started on Friday night at Wade Street where Golden Square outclassed North Bendigo 27.18 (180) to 0.0 (0).
The home side spread the load, with 12 individual goalkickers on the night, led by five-goal hauls from Emily Collins and Keely Hare.
On a night when Square didn't have a player who didn't contribute, Charlotte Beavan, Gemma Free, Collins, Jorja Vandenberg, Natasha Tile and Hare were named their best.
Much like Kerang, North Bendigo's players fought the game out until the final siren.
Samantha Bice, Maddie Jelbart, Leonie Schulz, Cassandra Coughlan, Ashlyne McInnes were best for the Atkins Street Bulldogs.
The closest game in terms of margins was at the Kyneton Showgrounds on Saturday night.
Top-of-the-table Castlemaine proved too good for Kyneton, 14.12 (96) to 1.1 (7).
Tia Davidge, Michelle Barkla and Meg Ginnivan continued their great form for the Magpies, while key forward Shelby Knoll kicked five goals.
Knoll and Mueck now share the lead in the league goalkicking race with 41.
Eloise Gretgrix kicked three goals and was one of the Pies' best players.
Shannon Prendergast kicked the Tigers' goal in the second quarter.
Belinda Hateley, Teagan Ainslie, Heidi Erasmus and Madeline Stott were best for the home side.
In the final game of the round, Eaglehawk celebrated a second-straight triple figure victory when it defeated Strathfieldsaye by 135 points.
Sam Heron (seven) and Paige Scott (five) kicked 12 goals between them in the Borough's 20.15 (135) to 0.0 (0) win.
Heron was best on ground, while Jasmine Burzacott, Scott, Kristal Lugosi, Courtney Coffey and Olivia Basile all had plenty of the ball.
On a tough day for the Storm, Molly Pianta, Jessica Jackson, Britt Tangey and Melissa Freestone battled hard against the odds.
LADDER
NEXT WEEK
All games on Sunday:
North Bendigo v Eaglehawk
Kyneton v Kerang
Strathfieldsaye v Bendgo Thunder
