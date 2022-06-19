Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Don't forget the Dragons: BFNL premiership race wide open

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 19 2022 - 9:54am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY HURST: Alex Wharton was all smiles after Sandhurst's big win over Gisborne. Pictures: ADAM BOURKE

Sandhurst set a cat among the pigeons after handing BFNL flag favourite Gisborne its first loss of the 2022 season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.