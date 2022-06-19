NBL1: Bendigo Braves men and women sweep home double

The Bendigo Braves men and women put on quite the show for their loyal home fans over the weekend.
The club went 4-0 in a rare NBL1 South home double-header weekend against Dandenong and Frankston.
The combined scores from the four matches was 394-272.
The Braves' women soared to the top of the NBL1 South ladder on the back of a 99-73 thumping of Dandenong on Saturday night and a 102-65 thrashing of Frankston on Sunday.
Centre Meg McKay produced one of the best individual performances of the NBL1 South season.
McKay poured in 40 points on 16-20 shooting and had nine rebounds and three assists to go with it.
Tess Madgen overcame a poor perimeter shooting night, 0-8 from behind the three-point arc, to score 18 points, while Cassidy McLean was a perfect 6-6 from the field in her 15 points.
Point guard Kelly Wilson orchestrated the offensive performance with 12 assists.
The Braves' women backed-up on Sunday with an equally impressive performance against Frankston.
The Braves put the Blues on the back foot with a 27-12 first term and never let up.
Madgen led the charge with 30 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, while McKay capped a superb weekend with 20 points and 13 boards.
Wilson added 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and outplayed her former Bendigo Spirit team-mate Tessa Lavey.
Lavey was held to 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Abbey Wehrung chipped in with 18 points for the Braves, who now boast a 9-2 record.
Meanwhile, the Braves' men improved their record to 5-6 and 12th place on the ladder on the back of two good wins.
Their successful weekend started with a stunning 43-point hiding of Dandenong.
The Braves led 57-26 at half-time and by as much as 49 points in the final quarter.
Import Malcolm Bernard led the charge with 24 points, while Perth NBL recruit Mitch Clarke scored 20 points in just 20 minutes of game time.
Luke Rosendale came off the bench to score 16 points, while local products Jake Lloyd (10 points), Dylan McCauley (seven points) and Billy Smythe (four points) showed some good signs.
The Braves produced another dominant first-half to set up Sunday's 89-73 win over Frankston.
The Braves' defence was superb as they held the visitors to 33 first-half points.
Kuany Kuany (24 points, 10 rebounds), Bernard (17 points, eight assists, three steals) and Sidy Mohamed Djitte (13 points, 11 rebounds) were best for the Braves.
Isaac Murphy impressed with four points and four rebounds off the bench.
