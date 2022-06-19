Bendigo Advertiser

NBL1: Bendigo Braves men and women sweep home double

Updated June 19 2022 - 8:55am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCORING OPTION: Bendigo Braves' Kuany Kuany puts the Frankston defence under pressure in Sunday's game. Pictures: BRENDAN McCARTHY

The Bendigo Braves men and women put on quite the show for their loyal home fans over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.