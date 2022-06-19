Friends of Spring Gully Reserve successfully create new habitats for Bendigo wildlife

The Friends of Spring Gully Reserve braved the cold on Sunday morning to help beautify the local creek trail and surrounding bushland.
The event, held from 10am to noon on June 19, helped create habitat for small birds, insects and reptiles along the reserve.
Co-founder Britt Gregory said 35 people made it on the day and the team was successfully able to complete their goals for the morning
"We had a lot of people of all ages come on the day and it was amazing to see everyone so enthusiastic about helping out," she said.
"I couldn't tell you how many plants we got in the ground, but the finished product looks amazing."
Ms Gregory said the main drive of the group is to improve habitat, aesthetics and community connections to the area.
"We love living in Spring Gully and feel so lucky to have the creek and beautiful redgums as part of our backyard," she said.
"We knew other people felt the same way so wanted to create a group where we could work together to continue to improve the reserve and at the same time increase people's knowledge and understanding of the flora and fauna.
"We really want local kids to grow up with a strong connection to nature too, it's all part of it.
"We're really proud of how much work we've done to improve the reserve and are excited to get back together for another year."
The community group first began in March 2019 with regular events helping to plant thousands of shrubs, grasses and aquatic plants and creating habitat along the creek. This will be their second of their event for 2022, after not meeting throughout the pandemic.
The community group was founded by three friends, Shae Hellstedt, Ms Gregory and Ami Greenfield with the aim of enhancing the beautification work of the City of Greater Bendigo is doing in the area.
The community group is supported by City of Greater Bendigo park ranger Ms Greenfield, with council providing all plants, materials and other resources used in the project.
Ms Gregory said the next event in August would hopefully be just as popular.
"We're hoping to get together sometime during the month to put together a nice wildflower display within the reserve," she said.
"Little daisies and other little flowers can't really be planted among other plants so we have found a nice little spot they will be able to thrive in.
"We also plan to have a campfire and damper after the work is done."
Ms Gregory said the events are perfect for families, with tea and coffee and a chat all included. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own gardening gloves, but it's not essential.
Find the Friends of Spring Gully Reserve on Facebook for more information on upcoming events.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
