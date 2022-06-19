Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Friends of Spring Gully Reserve successfully create new habitats for Bendigo wildlife

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:18am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOING THEIR BIT: Ami Greefield, Shae and Floyd Hellstedt, Britt Gregory and her dog Jess gathered on Sunday morning to create new habitats for the local wild life. Picture: NONI HYETT

The Friends of Spring Gully Reserve braved the cold on Sunday morning to help beautify the local creek trail and surrounding bushland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.