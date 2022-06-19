Kyla's luck turns at Bendigo

NOT for the first time in the mare's 12-start career - and likely not for the last - Kyla proved to be 'a tough watch' for her Kyneton trainer George Osborne at Bendigo on Sunday.
But the four-year-old daughter of Group 1-winner Your Song was able to do what she had previously been unable to by finally breaking her maiden over 1300m.
It took that little bit of luck that had seemingly deserted her after a pair of seconds in her first three starts and a '10 out of 10' ride from Patrick Moloney for Kyla to get her first win on the board.
But while Osborne was the first to admit he had nearly lost confidence in the mare's ability to secure the breakthrough, there were more than enough traces of ability and strength in her strong late burst to the finish to suggest she might be able to kick on.
"Eight starts in a row I've thought here we go again, so I'd just about sold out on her winning a race because she just runs into trouble," he said.
"She needs everything to go her way, so 10 out of 10 to Patrick for everything he did; he was looking left, looking right from the start to the finish.
"He was finding runs and when he had to make the last run I thought it was all going to be too late.
"But she just attacked the line like she can."
Osborne said a gear change, with the winkers going on, might just have made the difference.
"Everything she has done she had done with no luck and she's always been a stride or two out in winning races," he said.
"We tinkered with her gear. Maybe we should have done it earlier. We put a set of winkers on today; it might have been the help.
"I was thinking blinkers this preparation at some stage, but I thought they might just be a bit too much for her - she's a hot mare.
"We had a little practice go with the winkers during the week, so we bunged them on.
"Between that and the ride we got we've come away with it."
