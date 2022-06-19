MCDFNL: Hall kicks four goals for Harcourt, but Carisbrook too strong

FOUR goals from Barry Hall wasn't enough for Harcourt to get over the line against Carisbrook in their blockbuster Maryborough-Castlemaine District league game on Saturday.
It was 2006 Sydney Swans' premiership captain Hall's second appearance for Harcourt having previously played a game with the Lions in 2019.
Both teams went into the clash with 6-1 records and with the game up for grabs at three quarter-time, it was the visiting Redbacks that finished stronger to win by 16 points, 14.9 (93) to 11.11 (77).
As well as Hall kicking four goals, Carisbrook also had its gun forward Ash Munari slot four as well.
Elsewhere, Dunolly continues to show improvement with the Eagles' 13.8 (86) to 12.5 (77) win over Talbot their third of the season.
There was also three double-figure bags kicked for the round, with Trentham's Jake Keogh booting 11 goals against Maryborough Rovers, while the Navarre duo of Jay Moody (11) and Cody Driscoll (10) combined for 21 against Campbells Creek.
Navarre Seniors 10.7 15.11 24.14 27.16 (178)
Campbells Creek Seniors 0.1 0.1 0.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Navarre Seniors: J.Moody 11, C.Driscoll 10, B.Driscoll 3, C.Reading 1, J.Jess 1, R.Bigmore 1; Campbells Creek Seniors: B.Burke 2
BEST: Navarre Seniors: J.Moody, C.Driscoll, L.Slorach, R.Bibby, D.Reading, B.Driscoll; Campbells Creek Seniors: M.Manning, K.Bagley, D.Stevens, M.Stevens, L.Hyland, J.Wootton
Lexton Seniors 2.1 5.6 13.13 23.25 (72)
Maldon Seniors 3.4 7.9 12.15 18.24 (45)
GOALS: Lexton Seniors: J.Eyers 3, L.Pett 3, P.Mcguigan 2, D.Cook 1, J.Sargent 1; Maldon Seniors: R.Ford 3, A.Farrow 1, A.Woodman 1, B.Coffey 1
BEST: Lexton Seniors: J.Templeton, J.Barnett, J.Hobson, L.Rokebrand, J.Sargent, B.Karslake; Maldon Seniors: H.Kelly, A.Farrow, M.Gray, B.Johns, D.Gray, R.Ford
Carisbrook Seniors 0.4 6.6 8.9 14.9 (93)
Harcourt Seniors 3.3 7.4 8.7 11.11 (77)
GOALS: Carisbrook Seniors: A.Munari 4, H.Hunter 3, B.Edwards 2, H.Butler 2, D.Chester 1, S.Patterson 1, A.Zelencich 1; Harcourt Seniors: B.Hall 4, J.Rodda 3, C.Anderson 2, K.Bruce 1, B.Leech 1
BEST: Carisbrook Seniors: J.Bowen, H.Butler, A.Munari, N.Wright, S.Patterson, A.Toan; Harcourt Seniors: D.Semmens, C.Anderson, J.Rodda, L.Mitchell, K.Bruce, B.Frost
Dunolly Seniors 7.1 8.4 9.5 13.8 (86)
Talbot Seniors 4.0 6.2 9.5 12.5 (77)
GOALS: Dunolly Seniors: M.Goodwin 3, J.Fisher 2, H.Parker 2, X.Ryan 1, R.Brown 1, T.Johnston 1, C.Bray 1, B.Goodwin 1, O.Keogh 1; Talbot Seniors: M.Bond 5, T.Lawrie 2, T.Barras 2, L.Kemp 1, M.Smith 1, J.Mcguire 1
BEST: Dunolly Seniors: M.Goodwin, O.Keogh, J.Goodman, C.Bray, B.Goodwin, B.Wingrave; Talbot Seniors: J.Atkins, R.Aquilina, N.Bond, Z.Graham, S.Hitchings, B.Hedger
Natte Bealiba Seniors 6.1 12.8 17.12 22.21 (153)
Avoca Seniors 2.1 2.2 4.3 5.3 (33)
GOALS: Natte Bealiba Seniors: D.Brewster 8, W.Holt 6, T.Mortlock 4, E.Smith 1, J.Mortlock 1, K.Mortlock 1, J.Templeton 1; Avoca Seniors: Z.Lubeek 1, J.Beavis 1, J.Antonio 1, S.Elliott 1, D.Carey 1
BEST: Natte Bealiba Seniors: T.Mortlock, J.Grant, J.Long, C.Harte, W.Holt, D.Brewster; Avoca Seniors: J.Antonio, S.Robinson, Z.Lubeek, L.Wardlaw, T.Monk, N.Coghlan
Trentham Seniors 10.5 17.9 26.13 38.16 (244)
Maryborough Rovers Seniors 2.1 3.1 3.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS: Trentham Seniors: J.Keogh 11, C.Webber-Mirkin 8, A.Ferrier 7, J.Dovaston 4, L.Whitehouse 2, R.Bourke 1, L.Bruton 1, J.Mighell 1, J.Steen 1, H.Knight 1, L.Bianco 1; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: L.Radlof 2, M.Reeves 1
BEST: Trentham Seniors: A.Ferrier, J.Dovaston, C.Webber-Mirkin, J.Mighell, L.Bianco, J.Keogh; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: M.Reeves, M.Murray, R.Perry, A.Mahony, J.Dawson, J.Radlof
Newstead Seniors 4.2 7.3 9.7 11.9 (75)
Royal Park Seniors 1.0 4.0 4.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS: Newstead Seniors: N.Black 5, D.Hinge 2, S.Reece 2, C.Mckendry 1, K.Sait 1; Royal Park Seniors: M.Ashmore 2, K.Guareschi 1, J.Rollason 1
BEST: Newstead Seniors: C.Mckendry, A.McConachy, J.Smith, A.Robins, H.Harbrow, N.Black; Royal Park Seniors: L.Woodward, L.Relouw, R.Egan, M.Ashmore, L.Dunne, K.Guareschi
