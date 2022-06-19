Bendigo Advertiser
Hipwell Road regulator to open and begin main floodplain flow near Gunbower

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 19 2022 - 6:29am, first published 2:00am
Picture: SUPPLIED

The second stage of the 2022 Gunbower Forest floodplain watering is on track to begin in the last 10 days of June, with the opening of the Hipwell Road regulator and channel.

