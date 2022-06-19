HDFNL netball: Twists and turns continue as Cats reclaim fifth spot

AN UNPREDICTABLE season in HDFNL A-grade netball, save for the league's top two teams, took a few more intriguing twists and turns on Saturday.
After dropping out of the five last week, Lockington-Bamawm United bounced back with a vengeance to reclaim fifth spot at Heathcote's expense following a six-goal win over the Saints.
Huntly showed its season was far from done and dusted with a confidence-boosting 16-goal win over Leitchville-Gunbower on the Bombers' home court.
While Colbinabbin made the leap into the top three without playing after Mount Pleasant was soundly beaten by White Hills.
The Demons' 70-31 victory over the Blues was one of two resounding wins on the weekend.
In the other, undefeated Elmore's brilliant season rolled on with a 98-26 triumph over North Bendigo.
At Heathcote, LBU's bid to end a long finals drought took a massive step forward in a 49-43 victory.
The Cats were able to make amends for an earlier season five-goal loss to the Saints in a performance that brought a smile to the face of second-year coach Jessie Hardess.
Fifth at the end of the first half of the home and away season, but back in sixth after the previous weekend's loss to White Hills, Hardess has preached the message that repeat wins alone over the same three teams the Cats have already beaten would be insufficient to achieve their goal of a finals berth.
"There's absolutely no backing off the throttle for us," she said.
"You cannot get your head around these results, or expect anything, but we're happy to get the win and be back in the five.
"We still made errors, but a lot less than last week against White Hills, but credit to our defenders, we were nailing our rebounds.
"I put the challenge out to the girls at half time and we won the third quarter 11-5 and that was the difference."
A crucial win for the Cats, who were without midcourter Tracey Ogden, was led by goal keeper Chelsea Hicks, with accurate goal attack Annalesa Turner and Maddy Atherton not far behind in support.
It was a costly loss for Heathcote, which fell from fifth to seventh after Huntly also made a move up the ladder.
Meanwhile, dual White Hills premiership coach Lauren Bowles could not have been more impressed with the Demons' 39-goal win over Mount Pleasant, which dropped to fourth on the ladder.
"We didn't expect a win like that all going into that type of a game; we found it really tight at the start, but like last week, towards the end of the first quarter and into the second we did really put the pedal down," she said.
"We couldn't do too much wrong; our error count was pretty low and our goalers shot beautifully.
"It was a great game from everybody. I'm sure I've said it before, but our defensive pressure is one of our biggest strengths all over the court.
"We have been focusing on keeping that a strength every week while working on our attacking game and fine-tuning a few things up there that have not necessarily let us down, but have been a bit more of a weakness in our game.
"But today (Saturday) that all came together so well. Our goalers couldn't miss and the delivery was great."
The Demons' most impressive win this season was led by defender Molly Johnston and premiership-winning defender Danni Wee Hee, with all seven players having an impact on the game.
