Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rick Reilly, Magic Mike give Douglas stable a Melton double

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 18 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LUCK TURNS: Ellen Tormey steers Rick Reilly to victory at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday, giving the Julie Douglas stable a double on the night. Picture: STUART McCORMICK

A ROARING first six months of the 2022 harness racing season for Strathfieldsaye's Douglas stable rolled on at Melton on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.