More fun in nature thanks to Axe Creek Landcare event series

Axe Creek Landcare's Love Your Land event series kicks off again this Winter with a line-up of events presented by top experts in their field.
The group's series connects Bendigo people to local bushland through creative workshops that promote the benefits of connecting with nature.
The events are set to draw new participants from the local area, as well as all over the state and even interstate.
People who want to learn how to capture the beauty of nature, or value the health benefits of being in nature, or simply want to learn more about it.
Ecologist, author and environmental photographer Alison Pouliot was scheduled to deliver a sell-out Fungi Discovery workshop next Sunday, but organisers said they had to create an extra workshop to keep up with demand.
"We're having such a bumper fungus season in the area," Ms Pouliot said.
"As part of the Fungus Discovery Workshop, we'll be heading into the Sedgwick Forest to view the great diversity of fungi that are appearing this season."
Axe Creek Landcare project manager Kristie Smith said events such as these aimed to bring communities together out in the beauty of nature.
"These workshops provided an opportunity for Bendigo residents to access true experts in their field," she said.
"The objective of the entire Love Your Land event series is to take down barriers for participation.
"We've accessed some of Australia's best presenters and we've provided the means to participate, by eliminating costs and providing workshop materials.
"By photographing nature and developing a relationship with nature, people become by default, volunteers and advocates for nature."
Chris Tzaro's events are due to be released next week and he will be running a photography workshop, as well as a Bird Watching workshop in mid-August.
He has also recently released his second edition of Wildlife of the Box-Ironbark Country.
Myf Truscott will be running a school holiday event, where children are invited to "get messy" exploring the amazing world beneath the leaves.
She will have a large canvas and materials to record their leaf litter explorations in art.
Event listings can be found online at eventbrite.com.au/e/348441697497 for Leaf Litter Art with Myf and eventbrite.com.au/e/368022454067 for Fungi Discovery with Alison Pouliot.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
