Mildura doubles for four of region's drivers

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 18 2022 - 3:35am, first published 2:48am
Alex Ashwood in action at Mildura. Picture: CHARLI MASOTTI PHOTOGRAPHY

DRIVERS from Charlton and Bendigo dominated Friday night's harness racing meeting at Mildura.

