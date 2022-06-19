HDFNL: Reward for effort as Hawks finally get first win on the board

HUNTLY lifted itself off the bottom of the ladder after breaking through for its first win of the Heathcote District league season on Saturday.
The Hawks defeated Leitchville-Gunbower by 23 points, 11.18 (84) to 9.7 (61), at Leitchville to avenge their one-point loss to the Bombers from earlier in the season.
"There's a great sense of relief for the playing group and the club... we've got close a number of times and been thereabouts, so today's a good reward for effort," Huntly coach Stacy Fiske said.
"Hopefully, in this second half of the season we can bank a few more."
The Hawks kicked four goals to one in the first quarter and led at every change.
"We played some good patches of footy, but I still think we can improve on today and there's still plenty to work on," Fiske said.
"We had plenty of inside 50s, but weren't able to kick straight."
The Hawks' inaccurate score of 11.18 included kicking 5.10 after half-time.
The best for the Hawk was Jaydon Cowling (two goals).
"Jaydon was fantastic for us playing wing and midfield," Fiske said.
"Jake Maher in a similar midfield/wing role was also really good and Brandon Dimech was a good target for us up forward."
Dimech kicked four goals for the Hawks.
The loss sent the Bombers to the bottom of the ladder, with their better players led by Nathan McLellan, Rhys Bradley and Blake Azzopardi (two goals).
The class of Lockington-Bamawm United was on full display as the Cats dished out a 126-point hiding to Heathcote.
The Saints had gone into the clash at Heathcote riding a four-game winning streak, but proved no match for the Cats, who comfortably won 25.16 (166) to 6.4 (40).
"We saw this as a real danger game, but we were able to dominate out of the middle and won the clearances convincingly," Cats coach Brodie Collins said.
One of the most pleasing aspects of the win for Collins was the performance of three of the Cats' youngsters, including 15-year-old debutant Bowden Stone, who featured among the best players.
"We had young Bowden Stone, Baxter Anderson and Coby Cox all play good games for us," Collins said.
"I want to be able to give our young players as much of an opportunity as possible while we've got a good side together... it's a good chance to blood them."
Captain Jarod Bacon displayed his talent in the forward 50 with a seven-goal bag for the Cats, who also had Thomas Leech and Anthony McMahon kick three goals apiece.
Eleven players kicked goals for the Cats, whose best was defender Trent Bacon.
The Saints had their worries before the opening bounce when gun mid/forward Braden Padmore injured a quad in the warm-up and only played briefly in the first quarter before his game ended.
"It was ugly for us today and Locky showed us why they are probably the best side in the competition," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"The way they run and spread and their bigger bodies around the contest was a really good learning curve for us. Tyler Phillips was awesome in the ruck for them and their midfield was right on top of us.
"We looked like a side that has had a big month and ran out of a bit of gas today.
"We did have some of our younger players go well for us - Connor Hamilton was really good again, Henry McCarthy showed some good signs on the wing and Liam Birch played well."
As well as the Padmore injury, the Saints also lost defender Bill Direen (hamstring).
Having dropped back to second spot during the week following the round 10 North Bendigo-Colbinabbin scoring controversy that ended up in that game being declared a draw, the Cats are now back on top.
Heathcote remains in fifth position.
Mount Pleasant kicked away from White Hills in the final term to win by 23 points at Scott Street.
Scores had been level 63 apiece at three quarter-time before the Blues booted five goals to one in the final term to clear out to a 14.11 (95) to 10.12 (72) victory.
"Looking at White Hills' team on paper, it was probably the best side they'd had in for a while, so we saw it as a danger game today," Mount Pleasant co-coach Darren Walsh said.
"We had to dig really deep to get the win and in the end it was our talls that got us over the line late.
"Chris Down dominated for us in the ruck and is just getting better every week."
Down was the Blues' best player, while the stellar season of Ben Weightman (three goals) continued.
"With Adam Baird out and Zane Keighran pulling out we had to play Ben more in the midfield today," Walsh said.
"And Billy Mahony, Fletcher White and William Wallace were all really good for us, too."
Playing in defence, Saturday was Blues' recruit Wallace's second game back from a knee reconstruction.
Down the other end, Mitch Bennett was again a strong forward target for the Blues, kicking five goals to now have 14 in his past three games.
"Mich really stood up for us in the last quarter and kicked some important goals," Walsh said.
Reardon McIvor (shoulder) is an injury concern out of the game for the Blues, who improved to 8-2 with the win.
Although beaten, the 23-point deficit for the Demons was a far more competitive performance than their round two game against the Blues that they lost by 76 points.
The Demons had trailed by 18 points at quarter-time before outscoring the Blues six goals to three across the middle two terms to level the scores at the final change.
Consistent captain Rhys Irwin and Jake Dickens headed the best players for the Demons, who had Liam Bartels and veteran Matt Sawyer each kick three goals.
North Bendigo continued its dominant run against Elmore with a commanding away win.
The Bulldogs beat the Bloods for the 20th-straight time with their 19.14 (128) to 2.9 (21) victory.
Of the Bulldogs' 20 wins in a row against the Bloods, Saturday was the ninth by more than 100 points.
North Bendigo had been 25 points up at half-time, 6.8 to 2.7, before adding 13.6 to 0.2 in the second half to blow the game wide open.
"It was a bit of a scrap in the first half with a lot of repeat stoppages; we spoke at half-time about needing to tidy up a few areas and the game then opened up for us," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
One of the stars for the Bulldogs was the skillful Hakeem Johnson, who in his second game back at the club after being cleared from Kangaroo Flat slotted six goals.
"Hakeem was electric today. He looked dangerous in the first half with a lot of half chances and he then blew the game open in the second half," Bennett said.
Aarryn Craig, who was a big possession winner in the first half, finished the game with five goals, while Matt Gray and Collingwood VFL co-captain Lachlan Tardrew, who spent the bulk of the game playing forward, kicked three each.
The Bulldogs also unveiled their fourth under-18 debutant of the season with Jack Pysing playing his first senior game in the role of supporting ruckman to Jeremy Lambden.
"Jack got a late call-up on Friday afternoon and did really well for us," Bennett said.
On a tough day for the Bloods, their two goals in the first half were kicked by Hayden Trewick and Ryan Murphy, while Zac Laffy and Jack Trewick were named best.
SENIORS:
North Bendigo Seniors 2.3 6.8 10.11 19.14 (128)
Elmore Seniors 1.5 2.7 2.9 2.9 (21)
GOALS: North Bendigo Seniors: H.Johnson 6, A.Craig 5, L.Tardrew 3, M.Gray 3, S.Giri 1, C.Riddick 1; Elmore Seniors: R.Murphy 1, H.Trewick 1
BEST: North Bendigo Seniors: H.Johnson, A.Craig, N.Waterson, J.Ford, S.Moyle, N.Newlan; Elmore Seniors: Z.Laffy, J.Trewick, T.Cerrone, R.Williams, T.Amor Beale, Z.Holmberg
Huntly Seniors 4.3 6.8 8.14 11.18 (84)
Leitchville Gunbower Seniors 1.1 4.2 6.4 9.7 (61)
GOALS: Huntly Seniors: B.Dimech 4, L.Gray 2, J.Cowling 2, T.Ferguson 1, M.Rule 1, J.Cordy 1; Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: B.Hawken 2, B.Azzopardi 2, L.Hogan 1, J.Kervin 1, N.McLellan 1, M.Candy 1, R.Bradley 1
BEST: Huntly Seniors: J.Cowling, J.Maher, B.Dimech, T.Ferguson, S.Fiske, H.Campbell; Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: N.McLellan, R.Bradley, B.Azzopardi, T.Brereton, F.Ball, B.Hawken
Lockington Bamawm United Seniors - - - - (166)
Heathcote Seniors - - - - (40)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: J.Bacon 7, T.Leech 3, A.McMahon 3, R.McIvor 2, B.Collins 2, M.Angove 1, N.Bacon 1, J.Howlett 1, C.Cox 1, J.Wolfe 1, H.Cobb 1; Heathcote Seniors:
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: T.Bacon, R.McIvor, M.Angove, B.Anderson, L.Atherton, B.Stone; Heathcote Seniors: J.Jones, C.Price, J.Kelly, M.McLean, W.Long, H.McCarthy
Mount Pleasant Seniors 6.1 7.3 9.9 14.11 (95)
White Hills Seniors 3.1 6.6 9.9 10.12 (72)
GOALS: Mount Pleasant Seniors: M.Bennett 5, B.Weightman 3, J.Hamilton 1, R.McIvor 1, B.Hinneberg 1, Z.Murrell 1, J.Tuohey 1, D.Whiting 1; White Hills Seniors: M.Sawyer 3, L.Bartels 3, M.Dole 2, B.Fallon 1, P.Eefting 1
BEST: Mount Pleasant Seniors: C.Down, B.Weightman, F.White, B.Mahony, W.Wallace, M.Bennett; White Hills Seniors: R.Irwin, J.Dickens, M.Dole, J.Fallon, B.Bacon, C.Kekich
North Bendigo Reserves 4.1 6.3 11.3 15.6 (96)
Elmore Reserves 1.2 3.5 3.7 6.9 (45)
GOALS: North Bendigo Reserves: C.Lomas 7, J.Somerville 2, T.Barnett 2, M.Thompson 2, J.Towers 1, D.Love 1; Elmore Reserves: T.Walsh 3, S.De Napoli 2, X.Kellow 1
BEST: North Bendigo Reserves: C.Lomas, J.Towers, J.McArthur, J.Somerville, T.Barnett, J.Thomson; Elmore Reserves: W.Graham, N.Palmer, C.Beckmans, S.De Napoli, C.Renshaw, J.Cairns
White Hills Reserves 1.1 4.5 7.8 10.12 (72)
Mount Pleasant Reserves 2.1 3.3 4.3 5.5 (35)
GOALS: White Hills Reserves: G.Hill 3, E.Arnold 2, H.Richards 2, T.Credlin 1, D.Bowles 1, J.Gardy 1; Mount Pleasant Reserves: J.O'Connell 3, S.Piper 1, B.Ash 1
BEST: White Hills Reserves: J.Prentice, R.Cadzow, I.Griffin, D.Trull, R.Bowles, G.Hill; Mount Pleasant Reserves: J.Hufer, J.Teasdale, J.Hopley, T.Griffin, J.Mackenzie, M.Fitzgerald
Huntly Reserves 4.3 8.4 14.6 15.10 (100)
Leitchville Gunbower Reserves 0.1 0.1 1.1 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Huntly Reserves: A.Tanner 5, J.Wright 3, R.Lloyd 3, R.Barry 1, J.Dole 1, J.rowell 1, J.Price 1; Leitchville Gunbower Reserves: N.McKenner 1, B.Case 1, M.Spittal 1
BEST: Huntly Reserves: B.Smith, B.Hilson, D.Trewella, R.Lloyd, D.Hawken, J.Wright; Leitchville Gunbower Reserves: J.Hogan, W.Ellwood, M.Spittal, T.Miechel, J.Jenkinson, R.Hay
Heathcote Reserves 2.0 4.3 5.3 9.6 (60)
Lockington Bamawm United Reserves 5.3 8.3 8.6 8.6 (54)
GOALS: Heathcote Reserves: W.Pointer 2, M.Brayshaw 2, M.Hall 2, L.Edwards 2, J.Moule 1; Lockington Bamawm United Reserves: D.Dalziel 3, J.Griggs 1, B.Phillips 1, V.Ryan 1, M.McDonald 1, Z.Zula 1
BEST: Heathcote Reserves: D.Middleton, A.Williamson, B.Morgan, K.Seidel, R.Kealey, J.Beedle; Lockington Bamawm United Reserves: B.Phillips, B.Lochhead, L.Main, J.Felmingham, C.Shaw, M.McDonald
Lockington Bamawm United Under 18's 7.5 13.10 22.13 29.19 (193)
Heathcote Under 18's 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United Under 18's: N.Stone 10, H.Quincey 6, C.Mitchell 3, J.Milligan 3, J.Priestley 3, E.Turner 2, E.Brentnall 2; Heathcote Under 18's:
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United Under 18's: E.Church, H.Quincey, N.Stone, K.Bambling, E.Turner, M.Gazelle; Heathcote Under 18's: D.Butler, A.Taylor, S.Creevey, T.Basha, G.Bradshaw, N.Masullo
White Hills Under 18's 3.5 5.8 11.11 13.16 (94)
Mount Pleasant Under 18's 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.4 (4)
GOALS: White Hills Under 18's: F.Banfield 3, X.Meersbergen 3, A.Beens 1, N.Alexander 1, Z.Roberts 1, S.Boyd 1, J.McKoy 1, H.Goggin 1, A.Wallace 1; Mount Pleasant Under 18's:
BEST: White Hills Under 18's: J.Crawford, S.Boyd, F.Banfield, J.Harris, H.Goggin, M.Griffin; Mount Pleasant Under 18's: J.Nihill, undefined.null, J.Tuohey, C.Dunlop, C.Craig, D.Waters
Huntly Under 18's 5.1 10.3 15.6 16.7 (103)
Leitchville Gunbower Under 18's 0.1 0.2 2.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS: Huntly Under 18's: P.Henderson 6, A.Billings 3, A.Sladden 2, C.Burkitt 2, E.Oaten 1, A.Patterson 1, J.Dole 1; Leitchville Gunbower Under 18's: J.barrat 2
BEST: Huntly Under 18's: P.Henderson, R.McCrann-Peters, A.Sladden, undefined.null, A.Patterson, A.Billings; Leitchville Gunbower Under 18's: J.barrat, N.HORE, H.Wells, Z.Hegarty, B.chique, B.Trahar
North Bendigo Under 18's - - - - (164)
Elmore Under 18's - - - - (6)
GOALS: North Bendigo Under 18's: C.Riddick 7, N.Anderson 5, Z.Barilari 4, C.May 2, T.Green 1, F.Paetow 1, J.Pysing 1, H.Draper 1, C.Keanelly 1, L.Anderson 1; Elmore Under 18's: X.McNamara 1
BEST: North Bendigo Under 18's: N.Anderson, Z.Barilari, L.Anderson, C.May, M.Lane, O.Demaria; Elmore Under 18's: K.Cowan, J.Smith, C.Mckenzie, J.Carty, K.Lees, R.Seeary
A GRADE: Huntly 46 def Leitchville-Gunbower 42, Elmore 98 def North Bendigo 26, White Hills 70 def Mount Pleasant 31, LBU 49 def Heathcote 43.
A RESERVE: Huntly 47 def Leitchville-Gunbower 31, Elmore 46 def North Bendigo 34, LBU 45 def Heathcote 37, Mount Pleasant 44 def White Hills 33.
B GRADE: Elmore 62 def North Bendigo 23, Huntly 57 def Leitchville-Gunbower 30, White Hills 57 def Mount Pleasant 39, LBU 43 def Heathcote 28.
B RESERVE: Huntly 52 def Leitchville-Gunbower 36, Elmore 62 def North Bendigo 25, White Hills 40 def Mount Pleasant 28, LBU 3 def Heathcote 22.
UNDER-17: LBU 45 def Heathcote 38, Huntly 38 def Leitchville-Gunbower 36, Elmore 37 def North Bendigo 24, White Hills 41 def Mount Pleasant 24.
UNDER-15: LBU 77 def Heathcote 7, Huntly 37 def Leitchville-Gunbower 14, Mount Pleasant 40 def White Hills 9, North Bendigo 44 def Elmore 29.
UNDER-13: LBU 34 def Heathcote 6, Elmore 35 def North Bendigo 12, Leitchville-Gunbower 19 def Huntly 6.
