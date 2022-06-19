LVFNL: Panthers win fifth in a row by more than 100 points; Grenfell bags 13

A TWO-WEEK lay-off did nothing to halt the momentum of Marong in the Loddon Valley league on Saturday.
Having had the general bye and their club bye in consecutive weeks, the Panthers picked up from where they left off in handing Maiden Gully YCW a 145-point hiding at home.
The dominant Panthers won 26.18 (174) to 4.5 (29) in what was the fifth game in a row they have won by a triple-figure margin.
The goalkicking spree of star Marong full-forward Brandyn Grenfell continued with a bag of 13 to take his season tally to 71.
Grenfell now has hauls of 13, 6, 8, 14 and 11 goals in his past five matches - games the Panthers have won by 145, 131, 100, 131 and 157 points.
The Panthers, who now have a percentage of 298.7 to go with their 8-1 record, raced to a 40-point lead at the first break and by half-time had extended their advantage to 92 points.
Ruckman Justin Hynes, Grenfell and the consistent Jimmy Gadsden led the best for the Panthers, while in his return from a calf injury Kain Robins kicked two goals.
Among the best players for the Eagles - missing captain and ruckman Chris Howgate (knee injury) - were two of their mid-season recruits in Damian Wust and former skipper Brayden Aitken (one goal).
"I thought Nathan Murley on the wing gave us a bit with his run and carry and Wusty did well for his first game getting thrown straight in against one of the top teams," said Maiden Gully YCW coach Wayne Mitrovic, who kicked two of the Eagles' four goals.
"It was obviously a tough day, but on days like today it's an opportunity to teach and learn. I don't see the point in putting extra players back behind the ball to clog up their forward line where instead of them kicking 26 goals they might only kick 15, but we don't kick any... I don't see much value in that at all."
The Eagles' defence was placed under further pressure after Hamish McCartney was hurt in a head clash.
"He's probably going to need 15 stitches and with an undermanned backline that really hurt us," Mitrovic said.
Pyramid Hill kept its unbeaten record intact with a 35-point win at home over Bridgewater.
The Bulldogs prevailed 13.9 (87) to 8.4 (52), with the loss costing Bridgewater its position in the top three.
The Bulldogs set the win up with a strong first half, building a 33-point lead at the main break, 8.4 to 3.1.
"Our depth was tested a bit today, but I thought our defence held up really well again and we were able to slingshot from our back half and score fairly well through the first three quarters," Bulldogs coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
After kicking 13 goals across the first three quarters, the Bulldogs were held goal-less in the final term, but by then the game was well and truly in their keeping.
Braidy Dickens, Steven Gunther and Billy Micevski all kicked two goals for the Bulldogs, who had Tom Brennan reported for striking and yellow carded late in the third quarter.
Midfielder Micevski, Brad Ladson playing wing/half-back and recruit Seb Relouw were among the standouts for the Bulldogs.
Bridgewater was best served by two of its midfielders in Harry Donegan and Callum Prest, who returned from a quad injury, with both kicking two goals.
"Pyramid Hill's class outshone us in the first half and they were a little more polished going forward and hit the scoreboard," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"It was pleasing though to see we got back into the contest in the second half."
An eight-goal bag from assistant coach Jacob Greenwood spearheaded Calivil United to a 29-point win over Inglewood.
The game had been up for grabs at three quarter-time with the Demons just two points ahead before the visitors kicked five goals to one in the final term to win 15.15 (105) to 11.10 (76).
The win was the Demons' second of the season, with injured coach Jack Daley full of praise for his side seizing the opportunity when it presented.
"We stripped it right back and just went to basics today and Greeny kicking eight for us was great... we needed someone to stand up in the forward line for us and he did," Daley said.
"We gave ourselves a chance going into the last quarter and got on a bit of a roll and were able to kick away."
The Demons' final score of 105 was more than double the 51 points they had been averaging going into the clash at Inglewood.
Greenwood, Ben Daley and Phil Ryan, who is having a ripping debut season with the Demons, led Calivil United's best players.
The defeat was the fifth in a row for the Blues, with coach Darrell Billett lamenting several missed chances in the last quarter, as well as a thumb injury to defender Cody Stobaus in the third term.
"We had our chances, but credit to Calivil, in the last quarter they wanted it more than us," Billett said.
"Our boys were out on their feet in the last 10 or 15 minutes and Calivil got the result they deserved.
"It's disappointing to lose, but from we're coming from we are continuing to show big improvement."
The best players for the Blues were headed by recruits Charlie Ingham and Alex Lowe.
Mitiamo held off a fast-finishing Bears Lagoon-Serpentine to win by seven points and move back into the top three.
The Superoos kicked 11 goals in the first half when they led by 34 points, but only two in the second half in their 13.11 (89) to 12.10 (82) victory at Serpentine.
It was the Superoos' sixth win of the season, the fourth of which was by under two goals.
Mitiamo's side included former Richmond and Port Adelaide AFL player Matt White, who kicked two goals, the second of which sealed the win after the Bears had closed within one point.
"Serp really lifted after half-time and we didn't respond as a collective; we couldn't get the momentum back, but fortunately, were able to hang on," Mitiamo coach Marcus McKern said.
"We'll take the four points and need to work hard to keep on improving."
The Superoos lost key on-baller Carl Nicholson (second quarter) and James Saville (third quarter) both to hamstring injuries.
In his return to the side veteran Lucas Matthews kicked four goals for the Superoos and Lee Dale, who was one of his side's best, chipped in with three
Andrew Gladman and Josh Taig each kicked three goals for the Bears and both featured among the best players in a far more competitive showing than round one when they lost to the Superoos by 84 points.
Marong Seniors 8.4 16.9 22.14 26.18 (174)
MGYCW Seniors 2.0 2.1 3.3 4.5 (29)
GOALS: Marong Seniors: B.Grenfell 13, L.Frankel 2, K.Robins 2, R.Taylor 2, J.Gadsden 2, J.McCaig 2, N.Devanny 1, C.Gregg 1, R.Tibbett 1; MGYCW Seniors: W.Mitrovic 2, B.Aitken 1, J.Butty 1
BEST: Marong Seniors: J.Hynes, B.Grenfell, J.Gadsden, R.Taylor, C.Gregg, J.McCaig; MGYCW Seniors: N.Murley, D.Wust, G.Brown, S.Turner, C.Angove, B.Aitken
Pyramid Hill Seniors 5.1 8.4 13.7 13.9 (87)
Bridgewater Seniors 1.0 3.1 5.4 8.4 (52)
GOALS: Pyramid Hill Seniors: B.Micevski 2, B.Dickens 2, S.Gunther 2, B.Ladson 1, S.Relouw 1, R.Dickens 1, J.Willcocks 1, W.Perryman 1, M.Cheesman 1, B.George 1; Bridgewater Seniors: J.Martyn 3, C.Prest 2, H.Donegan 2, J.Symons 1
BEST: Pyramid Hill Seniors: B.Micevski, G.James, B.Ladson, D.Morison, S.Relouw, S.Gunther; Bridgewater Seniors: H.Donegan, C.Prest, T.Estrada, J.Martyn, H.Symons
Mitiamo Seniors 7.4 11.8 12.9 13.11 (89)
B/L Serpentine Seniors 4.2 6.4 11.5 12.10 (82)
GOALS: Mitiamo Seniors: L.Matthews 4, L.Dale 3, M.White 2, R.Wellington 2, R.Turner 1, H.McCormick 1; B/L Serpentine Seniors: J.Taig 3, A.Gladman 3, J.Bailey 1, B.Roy-Clements 1, J.Podosky 1, J.Frilay 1, A.Brown 1, R.Maher 1
BEST: Mitiamo Seniors: R.Turner, L.Dale, T.Rogers, L.Twigg, R.Wellington, N.Twigg; B/L Serpentine Seniors: A.Lewin, A.Gladman, J.Taig, J.Walsh, H.Gadsden, C.Gadsden
Calivil United Seniors 4.5 7.7 10.10 15.15 (105)
Inglewood Seniors 1.3 6.6 10.8 11.10 (76)
GOALS: Calivil United Seniors: J.Greenwood 8, M.Avard 1, B.Baker 1, L.McAllister 1, J.Lawry 1, B.Rogers 1, A.Daniels 1; Inglewood Seniors: J.Nevins 2, R.Johnson 2, J.Sleep 1, C.Maher 1, C.Morone 1, M.Rowe 1, C.McGaw 1, T.Rodwell 1, A.Lowe 1
BEST: Calivil United Seniors: J.Greenwood, B.Daley, P.Ryan, M.Avard, A.Daniels, L.McAllister; Inglewood Seniors: C.Ingham, A.Lowe, T.Kennedy, N.Angelino, C.Wright, J.Woods"
Pyramid Hill Reserves 5.1 8.2 10.6 12.7 (79)
Bridgewater Reserves 1.0 4.2 5.2 5.2 (32)
GOALS: Pyramid Hill Reserves: R.Pollock 5, S.Frawley 3, N.Moon 2, L.Pollock 1, T.Nunn 1; Bridgewater Reserves: T.Broadbent 2, D.Robinson 1, J.Wild 1, L.Maher 1
BEST: Pyramid Hill Reserves: N.Skinner, M.Bateman, S.Frawley, M.Gunther, L.Pollock, O.Miller; Bridgewater Reserves: J.McKinley, J.Bowen, A.O'Connor-Stubbs, O.Muggleton, R.Taylor, B.Derrick
B/L Serpentine Reserves 2.2 5.5 9.7 13.8 (86)
Mitiamo Reserves 1.1 3.3 4.4 7.5 (47)
GOALS: B/L Serpentine Reserves: J.Gladman 4, S.Gladman 2, S.Tuohey 1, M.Quinn 1, T.Strauch 1, K.Paxton 1, A.Petty 1, B.Sheahan 1, T.Britton 1; Mitiamo Reserves: K.Pentreath 3, J.Knight 1, Z.Tuohey 1, Z.Gray 1, S.Stone 1
BEST: B/L Serpentine Reserves: B.Sheahan, M.Quinn, T.Quinn, M.Turvey, J.Gladman, S.Gladman; Mitiamo Reserves: S.King, Z.Tuohey, K.Pentreath, J.Hynes, E.Hocking, Z.Gray
Calivil United Reserves 2.2 5.5 8.10 9.14 (68)
Inglewood Reserves 2.3 4.5 6.5 9.6 (60)
GOALS: Calivil United Reserves: J.Lea 3, W.Pressnell 2, J.Manderson 1, J.Bonanno 1, D.Capell 1; Inglewood Reserves: M.Hammond 4, D.McKinley 1, R.Barns-johnson 1, E.Wright 1, B.Reddin-Jowett 1
BEST: Calivil United Reserves: W.Pressnell, J.Medina, J.Bonanno, B.Mensforth, N.Whittle, J.Manderson; Inglewood Reserves: M.Hammond, B.Quick, E.Wright, N.Dempster, R.Barns-johnson, M.Mclean
Marong Reserves 8.5 13.9 21.12 29.17 (191)
MGYCW Reserves 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Marong Reserves: C.Thiesz 4, Z.Turnbull 4, K.Newton 3, P.Loomes 3, T.Thach 3, D.Blume 3, T.Fisher 2, S.Taylor 2, J.Harris 2, J.Evenden 1, H.Baker 1, W.Gadsden 1; MGYCW Reserves:
BEST: Marong Reserves: C.Thiesz, K.Newton, S.Taylor, Z.Turnbull, T.Fisher, W.Gadsden; MGYCW Reserves: J.Burns, I.Holden, B.Watterston, J.Mott, J.Baum, T.Hudson"
Marong U18 Boys 3.1 9.6 10.11 11.18 (84)
Inglewood U18 Boys 2.0 2.1 5.1 5.1 (31)
GOALS: Marong U18 Boys: K.Baldwin 2, R.Wakefield 1, L.Hale 1, S.Taylor 1, J.Hall 1; Inglewood U18 Boys: L.Harris 2, I.Willits 1, D.Kennedy 1, G.Nevins 1
BEST: Marong U18 Boys: L.Hale, J.Hall, R.Wakefield, M.Worme, K.Terrill; Inglewood U18 Boys: I.Willits, J.Wendels, M.Jeffrey, M.Wright, D.Kennedy, R.Murphy
A GRADE: Bridgewater 36 def Pyramid Hill 28, Maiden Gully YCW 62 def Marong 42, Mitiamo 84 def BL-Serpentine 23.
B GRADE: Bridgewater 53 def Pyramid Hill 30, Calivil United 49 def Inglewood 28, Maiden Gully YCW 51 def Marong 45, Mitiamo 50 def BL-Serpentine 36.
C GRADE: Bridgewater 33 def Pyramid Hill 32, Calivil United 62 def Inglewood 31, Maiden Gully YCW 55 def Marong 41, BL-Serpentine 55 def Mitiamo 12.
C RESERVE: Bridgewater 65 def Pyramid Hill 15, Calivil United 49 def Inglewood 18, Mitiamo 30 def BL-Serpentine 29, Maiden Gully YCW 35 def Marong 27.
17-UNDER: Maiden Gully YCW 75 def Marong 20, BL-Serpentine 83 def Mitiamo 14.
15-UNDER: Pyramid Hill 33 def Bridgewater 13, Marong 54 def Maiden Gully YCW 23, BL-Serpentine 52 def Mitiamo 14, Calivil United 56 def Inglewood 19.
13-UNDER: Marong 24 def Maiden Gully YCW 16, Mitiamo 29 def BL-Serpentine 23, Calivil United 32 def Inglewood 5, Pyramid Hill 35 def Bridgewater 4.
